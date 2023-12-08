This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is over $500 off today

While there are gaming laptop deals on affordable devices, hardcore gamers may be looking at the other direction — the most powerful devices that you can get with a discount. This one fits the bill — the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $1,950, following Dell’s $550 discount on its original price of $2,500. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to make sure that you’re able to grab this bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

The specifications of the Alienware m18 allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops — the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. You won’t run into any issues if you choose to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you won’t have to worry that your gaming laptop won’t be enough for any upcoming PC games. All that power will be on full display on the Alienware m18’s large 18-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs. The gaming laptop also features Alienware Cryo-tech technology, which includes a vapor chamber and heat pipes, to keep it cool even in the most demanding situations. You won’t have to worry about overheating even if you play for several hours at a time.

True gamers know that you need to make a significant investment if you want a powerful gaming laptop, and the Alienware m18 is one of them. You can enjoy $550 in savings if you buy the device from Dell though, as its price has been slashed to $1,950 from $2,500. There’s no information on when the offer will expire, so it may end sooner than you think. You’ll need to push through with the transaction right now if you want to get the Alienware m18 gaming laptop with a discount, so you can spend more on other gaming accessories and more video games.

