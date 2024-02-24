 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming chair is 25% off this weekend

Aaron Mamiit
A promotional render of the Alienware S5000 gaming chair.
Alienware

Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused brand that’s known for its gaming laptops and gaming PCs, also makes accessories that are designed to meet the needs of gamers. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair is one of them, and it’s currently on sale with a $100 discount from Dell that lowers its price from $400 to just $300. If you need a more comfortable seat while you play video games, you shouldn’t miss this offer — add the gaming chair to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, while it’s still 25% off.

Why you should buy the Alienware S5000 gaming chair

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair will arrive at your doorstep unassembled, but the brand’s slide-in hardware will allow just one person to quickly and easily finish assembly. Once that’s done, you’ll be ready to sit in a gaming chair that features Alienware’s Hygenn X material, which combines coffee ground-infused microfiber and silver-coated embroidery to improve breathability and reduce odor. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair also features ultra premium high resilience foam, which will prolong its lifespan by preventing deformities even when you’ll be sitting on it for several hours per day.

The steel frame of the Alienware S5000 gaming chair promises durability as it comes with a 10-year warranty, and its base that’s made of aluminum alloy will provide stability. The gaming chair also offers several adjustable components, including its seat height, backrsst, tilt, and 4D armrests, so you’ll be able to find the perfect position for your comfort similar to what you’ll get from the best gaming chairs in the market right now.

Stay comfortable and maintain your focus with the Alienware S5000 gaming chair, which you can currently buy from Dell at 25% off so you’ll only have to pay $300 instead of its original price of $400. There’s no telling how much time is left before you lose the chance at the savings of $100, because gaming chair deals like this usually get sold out quickly, so if you want to make sure that you buy the Alienware S5000 gaming chair for cheaper than usual, the only way to do so is to push through with the transaction immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
