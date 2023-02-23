Decent gaming laptops are expensive — there’s nothing we can do about that, as these devices need powerful components to keep up with the requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals that place them within reach of more shoppers. Here’s one you wouldn’t want to miss — the Alienware x15 R2 for $1,800, following Dell’s $700 discount on its original price of $2,500.

Why you should buy the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop

Whenever you think about buying a new game, you’ll have to check its minimum requirements to make sure that your gaming laptop can run it properly. You’ll no longer have to do this with the Alienware x15 R2, even for titles that will soon be released, because it packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The device is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which will be enough for the vast majority of gamers, says our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games at the highest settings, and you’ll be able to appreciate their topnotch graphics on the Alienware x15 R2’s 15.6-inch screen with QHD resolution, an up to 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

The Alienware x15 R2 offers plenty of space for your games with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing them as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the device comes with Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling technology, which includes quad fan technology, the capability to switch between unique power states, and the Alienware-exclusive thermal interface material known as Element 31.

Dell’s $700 price cut for the Alienware x15 R2 is among the top laptop deals that gamers can shop today, as it brings the machine’s price down to $1,800 from its sticker price of $2,500. If you want a reliable gaming laptop that won’t have trouble with the most popular titles in the market, then hurry up and purchase the Alienware x15 R2 while it’s still on sale.

