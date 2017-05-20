These are the best Amazon Warehouse technology deals of the week

Updated by Lucas Coll on 5-19-2017: Added the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Ecobee3 smart thermostat, Razer headset, and Roku Premiere+. Updated prices and removed the expired Netgear Nighthawk, PlayStation 4 Slim, Asus Chromebook, and Samsung smart TV offers.

Purchasing pre-owned and refurbished electronics is one of the easiest way to score big savings on name-brand products like TVs, gaming consoles, and tablets, and it’s especially attractive when you can buy them from trusted outlets like Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of the best ongoing deals from Amazon Warehouse available at the moment that can not only save you some money, but also potentially spare you the headache of dealing with less reputable sellers.

Although these items do not come with the original warranties, all Warehouse products are inspected, tested, and graded by Amazon and are backed by its solid return policy. You can purchase a warranty separately through Square Trade as well. Be sure to check out this page for more detailed information. Also note that Amazon Warehouse items generally have limited quantities of stock and prices fluctuate regularly based on inventory, so we don’t know how long these deals will last. If you see something you like, consider jumping on it before it’s gone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet Samsung continues to dominate when it comes to Android mobile devices with its wide lineup of Galaxy smartphones, and the Galaxy Tab family has also proven to be very successful in the burgeoning tablet market. Now you can snag a “very good” condition Galaxy Tab A for just $121 from Amazon Warehouse. This 8-inch tablet has a 1,024 x 768 resolution XVGA display and comes loaded with Android Lollipop 5.0. The Tab A also offers 16GB of built-in flash memory and a MicroSD card slot that lets you expand storage by up to 128GB. A quad-core 1.2GHz CPU and 1.5GB of RAM give you plenty of power for streaming videos, light gaming, and other tasks. The Galaxy Tab A costs $188 new, but you can save $67 when you buy a repackaged unit from Amazon Warehouse for just $121. $121 on Amazon Warehouse

Ecobee3 smart Wi-Fi thermostat Smart home appliances are the hottest new thing in tech, and the excellent Ecobee3 Wi-Fi thermostat is one of our favorites. Unlike a traditional thermostat, the Ecobee3 syncs wirelessly with remote sensors and intuitively creates a custom climate profile based on your habits. The unit will selectively turn your heat and air conditioning on and off depending on which rooms of your home are being used, and can be controlled remotely using the companion app for iOS and Android devices. You might be wondering why you’d ever need a smart thermostat, but the Ecobee3 has been shown to reduce energy consumption by more than 20 percent with its automatic temperature control that drastically reduces waste – meaning that it effectively pays for itself over time. The Ecobee3 Wi-Fi thermostat goes for $185 new but you can now get one in “good” condition for $148 on Amazon Warehouse. $148 on Amazon Warehouse

Razer Kraken Pro gaming headset All gamers know the importance of a good headset, and Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals available today. Many Razer accessories can be pretty expensive, but the Kraken Pro headset can be yours for just $30 from Amazon Warehouse. This pair of headphones features a built-in retractable microphone and 40mm neodymium magnetic drivers for punchy, detailed sound. The headset is also fully compatible with PC, Xbox, and Playstation to cover all your gaming needs. The 40mm driver version of the Razer Kraken Pro gaming headset currently costs between $43 and $70 new depending on what color your choose, but the white model is available from Amazon Warehouse in “good” condition for just $30. The 32mm driver model is also available in black for $32 in “very good” condition. $30 on Amazon Warehouse

Roku Premiere+ streaming media player Another one of our all-time favorites is the Roku Premiere+, which our review team picked as the best media streamer you can buy. Its 4K and HDR capability paired with an easy-to-use interface makes the Roku Premiere+ the way to go if you want to stream shows, movies, and more in crispy Ultra HD. The remote features a convenient point-anywhere sensor, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can enjoy your entertainment in private without disturbing others. Even if you don’t have a 4K TV, the Roku Premiere+ will automatically play content in the highest setting available for your display, so it’s a great option for future-proofing your setup (meaning you can upgrade to a 4K television in the future without having to purchase a new streaming device). Normally $85 new, the Roku Premiere+ streamer is available from Amazon Warehouse for $64 in “good” condition, giving you a nice $19 savings. $64 on Amazon Warehouse

Fire HD 8 tablet Amazon has a great lineup of low-cost tablets, and if you want something a bit cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab, then the Fire HD 8 is an excellent option. You can score the 16GB model in “good” condition for just $60 on Amazon Warehouse, which is a nice discount off of the $90 price tag for a new unit. The Fire HD 8 runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and the 8-inch IPS display boasts a 1,200 x 800 resolution. Amazon Underground provides access to thousands of free apps and games, and Prime members can enjoy millions of free shows, books, movies, and songs. If you prefer more built-in storage, the 32GB model can be had for $80 in “good” condition. A MicroSD slot allows you to expand the storage to up to 200GB as well. $60 on Amazon Warehouse

Sennheiser RS120 wireless headphones with charging dock Sennheiser is a household name in the headphone market — and for good reason — but you don’t need to pay through the nose for a pair. The Sennheiser RS120 headphones are one of the most popular models — they currently have a 4-star rating from more than 13,000 Amazon customers — and are very affordable. The RS120 wireless headphones run on two rechargeable AAA batteries and come with a charging dock that doubles as a convenient stand for your cans when they’re not in use. Radio frequency wireless connectivity gets rid of any annoying cables that might trip you up and offers a range of up to 300 feet. If you need a good pair of wireless on-ear headphones, the Sennheiser RS120 with charging dock in “very good” condition can be yours from Amazon Warehouse for just $28. $28 on Amazon Warehouse