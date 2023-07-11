 Skip to main content
This MacBook Air is the Prime Day laptop deal to beat

Jennifer Allen
By
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

The Prime Day deals going on right now have brought with them the lowest-ever price on the Apple MacBook Air M1. Usually priced at $999, it’s down to $750 so you’re saving 25% off the usual price. This may not be one of the Prime Day MacBook deals to consider for anyone wanting the latest M2 chip but the M1 chip remains very powerful and more than sufficient for most people. It’s likely to be a very popular deal so hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. It remains all of those things. We’ve broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it’s less of a substantial difference than you’d think.

The powerful processor within the Apple MacBook M1 offers an 8-core CPU so it’s speedy stuff. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for general productivity tasks. Alongside that is its gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display that offers sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than your average laptop or even many of the best laptops. It’s a super-sleek laptop too that’s ideal for taking between classes or on your daily commute, or anywhere else. Being fanless, you won’t notice it working away either which is always a nice bonus, especially if you regularly work in a library.

Related

There’s also phenomenal 18-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard with Touch ID support for added security, and a FaceTime HD camera. The Apple MacBook M1 is easily the best MacBook for anyone on a budget but in need of something Apple-based. It’ll look great to take to school when the academic year returns, but it’s also an excellent starter pack to all things macOS. If you own other Apple devices, it’ll all pair wonderfully well for added convenience.

Usually priced at $999, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon of $750. Buying the previous generation’s technology can save you a fortune while still snagging you speedy tech. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

