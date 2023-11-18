 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBook Air M1 just got a massive discount for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
An opened Macbook Air M1 sitting on a table.
Digital Trends

For a relatively cheap but dependable MacBook, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Apple MacBook Air M1 that’s part of its Black Friday deals. From $1,000, the version of the laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is currently available for $750 following a $250 discount. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before making your purchase though, as stocks may be long gone by then. To make sure that you don’t miss this bargain, you have to buy the MacBook right now.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

There have been several releases since the Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020, with the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max being the latest and most powerful. However, it remains in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option, partly because Apple’s M1 chip is a huge step up in performance from the Intel processors that its predecessors used. The efficiency of the chip also allows the Apple MacBook Air M1 to go completely fanless, so it remains silent when in use without any risk of overheating, in addition to a battery life of up to 18 hours from a full charge.

The 13.3-inch Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M1 is bright and colorful, while its build quality is simply excellent, which is a trademark of the brand’s MacBooks. It’s also equipped with a FaceTime HD camera that promises sharp video calls and a three-microphone array that enables crystal-clear conversations, The Apple MacBook Air M1 ships with MacOS Big Sur, but it can be upgraded to MacOS Sonoma to access the latest features such as the expanded Visual Look Up and desktop widgets.

Don't Miss:

One of the most affordable Black Friday MacBook deals comes from Best Buy, which has slashed the price of the 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD model of the Apple MacBook Air M1 to $750 from $1,000. The $250 in savings won’t be around for long though, as it could disappear as soon as tomorrow. If you think the Apple MacBook Air M1 will be enough to meet your needs, then don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Razer Black Friday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

If you're planning to get a new gaming laptop or other gaming accessories, you should check out the Black Friday deals on Razer products. It's one of the most popular brands among gamers because of its high-performance and stylish devices, and for the shopping holiday, you can get them with huge discounts. You're going to have to hurry with your chosen purchases once you've decided what to buy though, because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low. If you're not set on Razer, be sure to shop the rest of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

Best Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Read more
The best 5K monitor Black Friday deals from Apple, LG, and more
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

If you're a creative professional who regularly creates or edits images and videos, then you may want to take advantage of this year's Black Friday deals to upgrade to a 5K monitor. Displays offering 5K resolution are understandably expensive, so don't let these discounts end without buying one because we're not sure when you'll get another crack at such savings. So that you won't have to go to retailers' websites one by one, we've gathered our favorite monitor deals below, along with our top pick for the shopping holiday. These offers may not last long though, so if you see one that you like, it's highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.
Best 5K monitor Black Friday deal

The Apple Studio Display, the successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR, features a 27-inch Retina display with 5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors -- it's certainly a sight to behold when you're able to view your projects with such detail and brilliance. The 5K monitor also features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a three-mic array and Center Stage technology, which will keep you in the middle of the screen during video calls even if you move around the room, in addition to a built-in six-speaker sound system that enables spatial audio. You'll also get nano-texture glass that reduces glare and a tilt-adjustable stand with your Apple Studio Display for $1,799, following a $100 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $1,899 for Black Friday.

Read more
Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals: Mac Mini M2 and more
Someone using a Mac Mini while sitting at a desk.

Early Black Friday deals are available to shop right now, ahead of the big holiday shopping event. TVs, smart home tech, computers, you name it, they're discounted, and the prices are low enough that they're worth buying and not waiting. Another piece of tech on sale is Apple's Mac Mini, an excellent yet minimalistic desktop computer that serves as a full alternative to MacBooks and iPads. If you're in the market for one, listen up, because we've rounded up all of the best Mac Mini Black Friday deals, including new and refurbished units. Take a look and take your pick.
Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals

Mac Mini, in any variant, is designed to be used like a desktop with a mouse and keyboard plugged in. Although, they do not come with a desktop monitor, which means you'll need to have one or supply one of your own. It's a much more convenient and versatile option versus the larger full-sized desktop towers. You can quickly and easily stow them in a bag, luggage, or day-bag to take back and forth between home and work. Or, you could leave them on a small desk in your home in a small nook -- you don't need as much room to accommodate the system.

Read more