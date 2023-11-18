MacBook Air M1 just got a massive discount for Black Friday

For a relatively cheap but dependable MacBook, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Apple MacBook Air M1 that’s part of its Black Friday deals. From $1,000, the version of the laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is currently available for $750 following a $250 discount. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before making your purchase though, as stocks may be long gone by then. To make sure that you don’t miss this bargain, you have to buy the MacBook right now.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

There have been several releases since the Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020, with the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max being the latest and most powerful. However, it remains in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option, partly because Apple’s M1 chip is a huge step up in performance from the Intel processors that its predecessors used. The efficiency of the chip also allows the Apple MacBook Air M1 to go completely fanless, so it remains silent when in use without any risk of overheating, in addition to a battery life of up to 18 hours from a full charge.

The 13.3-inch Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M1 is bright and colorful, while its build quality is simply excellent, which is a trademark of the brand’s MacBooks. It’s also equipped with a FaceTime HD camera that promises sharp video calls and a three-microphone array that enables crystal-clear conversations, The Apple MacBook Air M1 ships with MacOS Big Sur, but it can be upgraded to MacOS Sonoma to access the latest features such as the expanded Visual Look Up and desktop widgets.

Don't Miss:

One of the most affordable Black Friday MacBook deals comes from Best Buy, which has slashed the price of the 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD model of the Apple MacBook Air M1 to $750 from $1,000. The $250 in savings won’t be around for long though, as it could disappear as soon as tomorrow. If you think the Apple MacBook Air M1 will be enough to meet your needs, then don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations