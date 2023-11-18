For those who have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a new MacBook, there’s probably no better chance at huge discounts than with Black Friday MacBook deals. Best Buy is taking the lead here with a massive sale for all kinds of MacBooks, including the recently released Apple MacBook Pro M3. There’s no telling how long the offers will remain online though, so you have to hurry in browsing the sale. If any of these Black Friday deals for MacBooks catch your attention, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s MacBook sale

The cheapest MacBook in Best Buy’s sale is the pre-owned 2015 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, which you can get for an following an $80 discount on its original price of $300. It’s not going to match the performance of today’s best MacBooks with its 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, and 4GB of RAM, but it should suffice for basic functions like browsing the internet and checking social media. On the other end of the spectrum of the sale, and surprisingly already a part of it, is the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro. Launched just this month with the latest of Apple’s processors, the prices of the models of the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro with a 512GB SSD range from for the 14-inch model with 18GB of RAM and a 14-core GPU, for savings of $150 on its original price of $1,999, to for the 16-inch model with 36GB of RAM and an 18-core GPU, for savings of $200.

Another highly recommended option in Best Buy’s MacBook sale is the Apple MacBook Air M2, which is our top choice in our roundup of the best laptops for its amazing performance, world-class display, and incredibly thin construction, among many other reasons. Its price ranges from for the 13.6-inch model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, following a $150 discount on its original price of $1,099, to for the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $1,899.

Don't Miss:

If you’re planning to buy a MacBook, get one from this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals so that you can enjoy huge savings. Whether you’re going for a refurbished version of an old model, or you want the latest and most powerful laptop, there’s surely something for you in this ongoing sale. You’ll have to act fast though, because we think the popular models will sell out quickly. Feel free to look at all the deals in Best Buy’s MacBook sale, but don’t take up too much time because you need to make your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations