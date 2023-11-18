 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy MacBook sale: Save on the M3 MacBook Pro and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

For those who have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a new MacBook, there’s probably no better chance at huge discounts than with Black Friday MacBook deals. Best Buy is taking the lead here with a massive sale for all kinds of MacBooks, including the recently released Apple MacBook Pro M3. There’s no telling how long the offers will remain online though, so you have to hurry in browsing the sale. If any of these Black Friday deals for MacBooks catch your attention, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s MacBook sale

The cheapest MacBook in Best Buy’s sale is the pre-owned 2015 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, which you can get for an following an $80 discount on its original price of $300. It’s not going to match the performance of today’s best MacBooks with its 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, and 4GB of RAM, but it should suffice for basic functions like browsing the internet and checking social media. On the other end of the spectrum of the sale, and surprisingly already a part of it, is the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro. Launched just this month with the latest of Apple’s processors, the prices of the models of the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro with a 512GB SSD range from for the 14-inch model with 18GB of RAM and a 14-core GPU, for savings of $150 on its original price of $1,999, to for the 16-inch model with 36GB of RAM and an 18-core GPU, for savings of $200.

Another highly recommended option in Best Buy’s MacBook sale is the Apple MacBook Air M2, which is our top choice in our roundup of the best laptops for its amazing performance, world-class display, and incredibly thin construction, among many other reasons. Its price ranges from for the 13.6-inch model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, following a $150 discount on its original price of $1,099, to for the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $1,899.

Don't Miss:

If you’re planning to buy a MacBook, get one from this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals so that you can enjoy huge savings. Whether you’re going for a refurbished version of an old model, or you want the latest and most powerful laptop, there’s surely something for you in this ongoing sale. You’ll have to act fast though, because we think the popular models will sell out quickly. Feel free to look at all the deals in Best Buy’s MacBook sale, but don’t take up too much time because you need to make your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy Black Friday deals: 12 best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is pulling out the big guns this Black Friday to compete with Amazon Black Friday deals, and we're seeing a lot of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum cleaner, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are a lot of deals to go through, so we've done our best to collect some of our favorite ones below so that you don't have to. We'll also be updating this page as more and better deals come along, so be sure to check back regularly. Also, be sure to check out the Walmart Black Friday sale, as it's also going all out in the hopes of competing with Amazon.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Nest Hub -- $60, was $100

Read more
Black Friday laptop deal drops this Lenovo Chromebook to $149
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals

If you've been looking out for some of the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals, you're going to love what Best Buy has to offer. Currently, you can buy the sleek looking Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for $149 saving a huge $170 off the regular price of $319. Ideal for taking to class or on your commute, this is easily one of the better Black Friday deals at the moment. If you've been waiting to find the right Black Friday Chromebook deals, this is the time to hit buy. If you're not entirely sold, keep reading while we take you through what the Chromebook has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
As one of the better Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is a tempting proposition if your budget is slight but you still want something decent for the price. It has a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Refreshingly and making it a bit more tempting for those after the best Chromebooks, it also has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen.

Read more
11 Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

There are a lot of great Black Friday deals on laptops popping up as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but we've found a few great deals at Best Buy that are going to expire very soon. Luckily, the deals we've found are spread across budgets and brands, and we've even found a couple of gaming laptops for you to pick from. We've also included some Chromebooks for those who might not want to go with a Windows laptop. Best Buy Black Friday TV deals are blowing up equally as much, so check those out if you're trying to use up a gift card.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook -- $149, was $319

Read more