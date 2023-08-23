 Skip to main content
Apple’s stunning 27-inch 5K Studio Display monitor is $200 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.
Apple

The Apple Studio Display, which is designed to meet the needs of creative professionals, is available from Amazon with a 13% discount that slashes its price to $1,399 from $1,599. You won’t always get the chance to buy this monitor at $200 off, so if you’ve had your eye on it ever since it was revealed in Apple’s Peek Performance event more than a year ago, don’t pass on this opportunity. Push through with the purchase right now because if you hesitate, you may miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

Apple announced the Apple Studio Display alongside the Apple Mac Studio in a bid to attract creators, including designers, scientists, and developers. The successor to the Apple Pro Display XDR, the Apple Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen that’s capable of displaying 1 billion colors and 600 nits of brightness, which bypasses most of the best monitors that are available right now. The monitor also comes with a tilt-adjustable stand that will help you find the perfect viewing angle while you work on your projects.

In addition to providing stunning visuals, the Apple Studio Display is also capable of immersive audio through its six-speaker system with Spatial Audio for 3D sound that gives a stronger sense of depth, width, and height compared to traditional stereo. The monitor is also equipped with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, which will make sure that you look clear and in focus during video calls, and a healthy collection of ports — one Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, to be specific.

While there are monitor deals for budget-friendly screens, there are also offers for high-end options like the Apple Studio Display. Amazon has slashed its price by $200, bringing it down from $1,599 to $1,399. It’s still not cheap, but every penny is worth it with this premium monitor. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to get the Apple Studio Display at 13% off though, as there’s no telling when its price will return to normal. Buy it now to make sure that you’re able to pocket the discount.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
