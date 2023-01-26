Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We don’t often see major discounts on top-of-the-line Apple products, so imagine our surprise when Amazon released this Apple Studio Display deal today. The unique desktop monitor is down to only $1,300 from its usual $1,599. That’s not exactly cheap, but it’s nearly $300 off a premiere Apple product. Monitor deals like this are rare, so grab it before Amazon raises the price again. If you’re not completely sold, let us explain why you need one for your setup.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display

If you’ve built your desktop around Apple, there’s simply no better option for capping off your setup. The Apple Studio Display is a gorgeous monitor in the unique Apple style. It pairs beautifully with any modern Apple device. It’s primarily designed to be the go-to monitor for the Mac Mini, but it can also work as a second screen for a MacBook Pro laptop. It even works with Windows, but you won’t be able to take advantage of all the features if you mix and match companies.

If you’re an artist or creator, this is the Apple display you need. To start with, it’s beautiful in the unique Apple way. It has a 5K retinal display, meaning 218 pixels are crammed into each inch of the screen. Editing videos or images in 5K means you know you’re seeing your work at its absolute best and most detailed. If you have an iPhone or a MacBook, you’re familiar with retina displays and know how seamless they look. Imagine that over 27-inches. The screen gets up to 600 nits of brightness, a feat usually saved for gaming monitors.

It wouldn’t be Apple if it didn’t have some unique and outstanding bonus features. This model of the Apple Studio Display comes with the tilt-adjustable stand, so you can change the angle of display to best fit your desktop. All models come with a 12MP front camera, so you’ll look your best in all your Zoom and FaceTime calls.

You can grab the Apple Studio Display for only $1,300 right now, an astonishing discount of $299 from its usual $1,599. We don’t see discounts this big on Apple products very often, especially top-of-the-line options like the Apple Studio Display. Deals like this sell out quickly at Amazon, so grab it soon.

