You’ll be surprised how cheap this RTX 3070 gaming PC is today

An Asus gaming PC.
Newegg

If you don’t have the time or know how to build a PC from scratch, buying a pre-built gaming PC can be a great option, especially if you go for one of the named brands like ASUS. As a company, it’s been quickly building its ROG gaming brand, and this desktop is one of the latest products released by ASUS. Luckily, Best Buy has a rather substantial deal, bringing it down from its very high $1,650 price tag to a more reasonable $1,330, which makes this an excellent value.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Gaming PC

The beating heart of any gaming PC is the GPU, and we’re happy to report that this version comes with an RTX 3070, a relatively powerful mid-range GPU that’s great for 2k gaming at high settings and refresh rate. Of course, it’s not as powerful as the RTX 3070 Ti, which can manage some modest 4k performance, but even so, the RTX 3070 can handle even the best gaming monitors that run at 2k without an issue. As for CPU, you get the powerful 13th gen Intel i7-13700KF, one of the best on the market and only beaten out by the i9 and AMD equivalent. As such, you won’t have issues with anything from productivity to editing work, making this desktop very versatile.

In terms of memory, the 16GB of DDR4 RAM will likely be enough for most folks, and if you ever want to upgrade, it should be relatively easy to do. On the other hand, storage is a little bit on the low side with only a 1TB SSD, which may seem like a lot now, but many modern games easily come in at 60-80GBs. Again, if you are a bit tech-savvy, you can certainly upgrade it yourself, but it would have been nice to have a larger capacity, especially given how cheap SSDs have become.

Overall, we like the ASUS ROG gaming PC for its versatility and value, especially with the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $1,330. While you’re at it, be sure to check out some wireless mouse deals and gaming keyboard deals since this deal doesn’t come with either. It’s also worth checking the other gaming PC deals floating around to ensure you grab something that fits your needs the best.

