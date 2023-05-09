One of the best gaming laptops is $650 off at Best Buy

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying still aren’t cheap, but you can at least pocket savings that you can spend on video games and gaming accessories. Here’s a great example — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently on sale from Best Buy for $1,000, following a $650 discount on its original price of $1,650. It’s a powerful and stylish machine that’s designed for gamers, but you’ll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because we’re not sure when it will go offline.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 appears in our roundup of the best gaming laptops partly because of its portability. Its 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is smaller than the screens found in most of its peers, and it only weighs about 3.6 lbs. with a thickness of just 0.73 of an inch, for a lightweight gaming laptop that’s very easy to carry around with you.

However, despite being tagged as one of the smallest gaming laptops ever made, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn’t sacrifice performance. Inside are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will have enough space for several of the best PC games. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with the ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which allows the system to automatically choose between several cooling modes depending on the situation.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, so you wouldn’t want to pass on this chance to get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual from Best Buy. At $1,000 instead of $1,650, it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll be getting amazing value from this purchase, not to mention the $650 in savings that will go a long way towards building out your gaming arsenal. There’s no information on when the offer expires though, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

