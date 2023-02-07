There’s no denying the fact that one of the best ways to experience the latest titles is with a desktop, which is why it’s always good to have a bead on the latest gaming PC deals. But here’s the thing, not everyone has the money or the space to host a desktop, desk, chair, and everything else you might need. Sometimes, you have to size down, or in this case, go with one of the best gaming laptop deals instead. The bonus with laptops is that you can take them and set them up virtually anywhere, like a coffee shop, a family member’s home, school, or even work.

If that sounds like you, then you’ll want to listen up because this next deal is the absolute best you can shop for right now. The deal — being offered from Best Buy — significantly drops the price of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop, with an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, by $500. You don’t have to pay its normal price of $1,900, instead, it’s yours for $1,400. This machine is an absolute powerhouse. You can grab that deal below or keep reading for more about the Zephyrus 14.

Why You Should Buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Gaming Laptop?

As a Black Friday deal, and for the holidays, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 was available at an incredible price. You’ll notice right away, however, that model, albeit with the same aesthetics and design, is rocking different specs. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus we’re talking about today is quite a bit more powerful, thanks to an AMD Ryzen 6900HS eight-core and 16-thread processor, with remarkable clock speeds starting at 3.3GHz, and up to 4.9GHz in boosted mode. When paired with AMD’s SmartShift Max technology the system can automatically adjust power to meet demands, so when it needs more performance for gaming or content creation, you have it. The 16GB of DDR5 4,800MHz system memory doesn’t hurt, and DDR5 RAM is the fastest on the market right now.

The real star of the show is the AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, capable of playing even the latest games on high settings. A built-in MUC switch allows you to reduce latency and boost performance by pushing bandwidth directly to the GPU during intensive tasks. Those games will look fantastic on the 14-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, with a 500 nits ultra-brightness rating and 3ms response time. The 1TB solid-state drive offers faster loading and boot times and plenty of space to store your games, documents, photos, and media.

You also get crystal-clear audio with Smart Amplifier speaker technology and Dolby Atmos support, wireless and wired connectivity, WiFi 6E, a 720p IR webcam, single-zone RGB backlighting for the keyboard, and as if that wasn’t enough it comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass so you can start playing hot titles right away, right out of the box.

Today, Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 for $1,400, which is $500 off the normal $1,900 price tag. That’s a great deal, alone, not even including the one-month access to Xbox Game Pass. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available though, so if you want a new gaming laptop like this, take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. You won’t regret it.

