One of the best laptop deals for gaming and is over at Best Buy. You can buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop for $800 with a chunky saving of $280 compared to its usual price of $1,080. One of the best gaming laptop deals around for anyone on a budget but still keen to game, let’s take a quick look at why the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop is worth it. Remember — it won’t stay this price forever.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop won’t rival the very best gaming laptops but that’s hardly surprising at this price. What it does offer is great value for money. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More memory would definitely be useful in a gaming laptop but everything else is pretty good. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti card which means you’ll be able to play most games provided you don’t mind adjusting the detail level a little with the more high-end ones. Paired with that is the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features adaptive sync to cut down on screen tearing so you can play speedy games without an issue.

As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop also has attention to detail elsewhere. It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support so you get crisp stereo sound. There’s an RGB backlit keyboard for good looks and convenience while a selection of USB ports is ideal for all your accessories. A 720p HD webcam is useful for taking video calls too. Looking pretty stylish right down to how the WASD keys are distinctive from the rest of the keyboard — always a vital control method for gamers — the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop looks great for the price.

Normally priced at $1,080, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop is down to $800 for a limited time only at Best Buy. It’s always great to be able to save $280 on this kind of setup so if you’ve been waiting to buy a well-priced gaming laptop for less, this is your chance. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

