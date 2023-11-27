The best 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deals — from $179

If you can’t quite decide whether you’d rather have a tablet or a laptop, or you just don’t want to spend money on buying both, the answer is a 2-in-1 laptop. These devices fold a full 360 degrees so you can use them like a tablet. Pretty much every laptop brand offers a version of the 2-in-1, so you have plenty of options. Cyber Monday deals are here to reduce the price on these and other luxuries, sometimes by $100 or more. Plus, there are some relatively inexpensive 2-in-1s that have gotten even cheaper as a result of the shopping holiday. Keep reading for our absolute favorite Cyber Monday 2-in-1 deal (and a few other options for different budgets) to see if the savings of this time a year make a 2-in-1 make sense for you.

Best 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal

One of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals in terms of price is the Lenovo Flex 3i for $179 instead of $349, available at Best Buy. The downside is that it only has 4GB of RAM, but if you’re not doing anything hardware intensive it will be just fine because it’s a Chromebook. It’s absolutely perfect for browsing and smaller, less demanding tasks like taking notes, sketching and streaming media.

More 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deals we love

Here are some of the other 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deals we’ve found:

Asus CM3200 Chromebook with 12-inch HD touchscreen, MediaTek 8192, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC —

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen, Snapdragon 7cG2, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC —

HP Chromebook 2-in-1 with 14-inch UXGA touchscreen, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD —

HP Envy 2-in-1 with 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD —

Lenovo Yoga 7i with 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD —

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 with 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD —

