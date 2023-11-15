The best 3D printer Black Friday deals from only $159

While 3D printing has been around for some time, it’s only more recently become an option for consumers. A 3D printer can be a fun addition to your creative process, and it can even be an artistic medium to work within. 3D printers make great gifts for the holidays, and right now you can save big, as many retailers have started to roll out early Black Friday deals. You’ll find quite a few 3D printer options among them, including some substantial price drops for models that can compete with some of the best 3D printers.

Best 3D printer Black Friday deal

Creality K1 3D printer — $400, was $500

There are a lot of brands in the 3D printing business. Creality makes quality 3D printers at various price points, with models made for both consumer and professional use. The Creality K1 3D printer is the perfect 3D printer for use around the house. One of its most enticing features is the speed at which it can print. It’s 12 times faster than regular FDM 3D printers, which allows it to be more eco-friendly and more fun in cranking out 3D creations.

Many of the specs you’ll find with 3D printers can sound like a lot of tech gibberish, but when it comes to speaking the language of 3D printing simply, you could say the Creality K1 3D printer is efficient and offers great value for its price point. It has a large fan that keeps it cool through the printing process. It has a straightforward user interface that makes it easy to use and interact with, and it’s able to sync data and commands with your PC, phone, or cloud service.

More 3D printer Black Friday deals

There are a lot of 3D printer deals taking place during the Black Friday sales window, however, with models available at a discount that could suit any need. Among the deals you’ll find 3D printers that can churn out creations of all shapes and sizes.

