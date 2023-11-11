 Skip to main content
Best early Alienware Black Friday deals on gaming PCs, laptops, more

Alienware has been around for over a decade and is one of the first companies to make gaming laptops, so it’s no surprise it branched out to more complex things like gaming desktops and gaming monitors. Of course, as a premium brand, Alienware’s gear tends to be expensive, which is why we’re happy to see big early Black Friday deals happening across a large portion of products from Alienware. We’ve collected some of our favorites below, but be sure to check this page out regularly as we find more and better deals.

Best Alienware Gaming PC Deals

Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a high-end gaming PC, Alienware stuff is hard to beat. Not only does it have some of the highest configured specs on the market, but the majority of their cases look really great, so they’re as much an art piece as a high-end gaming PC.

  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070 Ti —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with Arc A770 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RX 7900 XTX —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4090 —

Best Alienware Gaming Laptop Deals

Screen on the Alienware x16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Much like its desktops, Alienware laptops are also some of the best on the market when it comes to specs, and you’ll even find 18-inch gaming laptops, which is pretty rare for a big manufacturer to do. Luckily, even though Alienware laptops tend to come at a premium, these early Black Friday sales have dropped their prices considerably.

  • Alienware m18 with RX 7600M XT —
  • Alienware x16 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX  4080 —
  • Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 —
  • Alienware m18 with RTX 4090 —

Best Alienware Gaming Monitor Deals

Overwatch 2 running on the Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While a lot of folks may know Alienware from their gaming desktops and laptops, some folks might not realize that they also make gaming monitors as well. These monitors are also high-end and often support high refresh rates and resolutions or come in big sizes. If you want something awesome to go with your Alienware desktop or laptop, these Alienware monitors are the way to go.

  • Alienware 27 165Hz QHD Gaming Monitor —
  • Alienware 25 360Hz FHD Gaming Monitor —
  • Alienware 25 500Hz FHD Gaming Monitor —
  • Alienware 38 144Hz WQHD+ Curved Gaming Monitor —
  • Alienware 34 165Hz WQHD Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor —

Best Alienware Gaming Accessory Deals

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.
You might also be surprised to find out that Dell makes accessories as well, everything from backpacks for your laptops to ergonomic gaming chairs for when you’re sitting at your desk. While there aren’t as many deals on these as there are on Alienware laptops, desktops, and monitors, we’ve collected a few of our favorite deals across the board.

  • Alienware Wired Gaming Headset AW520H —
  • Alienware Horizon Utility Backpack 17 —
  • Alienware Horizon Travel Backpack 18 —
  • Alienware Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Bundle AW420K & AW620M —
  • Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair —
  • Alienware S5800 Ergonomic Gaming Chair —

