 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best HP laptop Black Friday deals happening right now

Albert Bassili
By

As Black Friday quickly approaches and the whole month of November is treated as a sales event, now is the perfect time to pick up a laptop, especially if you missed out during Prime Day. Luckily, HP has some great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of; whether you want something for work or gaming, there are quite a few options. We’ve collected some of our favorite deals across the board, but it is always worth checking out these Dell Black Friday deals for alternatives.

Best HP Laptop Black Friday Deals

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 rear view showing vents.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP has a lot of great budget-oriented laptops, so if you’re looking for something that won’t impact your wallet too much, going for one of these deals below is a good idea. That said, keep in mind that their lower-tier laptops tend to have a lot of similarities, with only slight changes in specifications here and there, so it might be worth looking at our laptop buying guide for some help. Even so, we’ve done our best to pick the deals that we find are the best when balancing costs with specifications.

  • HP Laptop 15 —
  • HP Laptop 14 —
  • HP Laptop 17 —
  • HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 —
  • HP Pavilion 15 —
  • HP Laptop 17 —
  • HP Pavilion Plus 14 —
  • HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15 —
  • HP Envy Laptop 17 —
  • HP Envy Laptop 16 —

Best HP Chromebook Black Friday Deals

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The biggest issue with budget-oriented laptops is that Windows 11 tends to be quite resource-hungry, so lower-end laptops struggle to run Windows unless it’s in the reduced S mode. A good alternative is Chromebooks since ChromeOS is much more lightweight, so the same specifications can go further. That said, you don’t get access to the Windows ecosystem, which can be a dealbreaker for some.

  • HP Chromebook 14a-ne0047nr —
  • HP Chromebook 15at-na000 —
  • HP Chromebook 14a-na1097nr —
  • HP Fortis 14-g10 —
  • HP Chromebook 15a-nb0097nr —
  • HP Elite c640 14 —
  • HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 —
  • HP Elite c645 14 G2 —
  • HP Elite Dragonfly —

Best HP Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals

The back of the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HP also makes some great gaming laptops under their Vitus and Omen brands, and they’re surprisingly thin, too, for gaming laptops, which is always nice to see. You also get the chance to customize some of these, so if you want a bit more RAM or a different GPU, you can certainly do that. On the other hand, there aren’t as many options on the lower end, so even if you grab HP’s cheapest gaming laptop, you’re still spending quite a bit.

  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 3050 —
  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16z with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN Transcend Laptop 16 with RTX 4070 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4080 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Top 3 Walmart Black Friday deals
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker -- $35, was $59

Read more
Surfshark’s Black Friday deal gets you a VPN for $4 a month
The Surfshark logo on a blue background.

Between data harvesting corporations, government surveillance, and traditional hackers, there’s more reason than ever to get yourself a VPN. Surfshark is offering some savings in addition to its VPN service, as it has several VPN plans discounted for Black Friday. If you commit to an annual plan you can get the Surfshark Starter plan for just $4 per month, the mid-tier Surfshark One plan for just 10 cents more, or the premium Surfshark One+ VPN service for $6.50. And, if you’re willing to commit to a two-year plan, these prices will drop even further.

Why you should get Surfshark VPN
With so much of our lives existing digitally in the modern world, a virtual private network is a near necessity. The best VPN services keep your digital world safer and more secure than going without a VPN, and the protection that comes with a Surfshark VPN is about as good as it gets. It’s easy to get Surfshark up in running, as it has an auto-connect option. When browsing the web Surfshark keeps you hidden from data collectors by both securing your computer and hiding your IP address. It also uses RAM-only VPN servers, which means your information is never stored on Surfshark’s servers and you leave no footprints behind.

Read more
Best Dell Black Friday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

There's no need to wait for Black Friday deals because retailers like Dell have already rolled out some of their offers for the shopping holiday. Whether you're planning to buy a new laptop, monitor, or desktop computer, Dell surely has something that will fit your budget. We've rounded up the best Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now to help you decide quickly on your purchases, since you need to hurry to make sure that you're able to take advantage of the bargains. Any of these prices may return to normal at any moment, so act fast.
Top 3 Dell Black Friday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $240, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more