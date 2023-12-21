 Skip to main content
15 MacBooks are discounted today, delivered before Christmas

Jennifer Allen
By
An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Best Buy has some fantastic MacBook deals going on right now with MacBook Airs available from just $750 and some of the latest MacBook models discounted too. Even better, if you order today, there’s still time for the laptop to arrive for Christmas so this could make an amazing gift for someone or a great investment for yourself. There are plenty of MacBooks in the sale so the best idea is to tap the button below to see the full wealth of what’s on offer. However, if you need some guidance, read on while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy MacBook sale

The Best Buy MacBook sale includes some of the best MacBooks around. That includes the for $750, reduced from $1,000. It has the Apple M1 chip which remains more than respectable for many tasks. There’s also 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina screen. It’s the ideal starting point for anyone beginning their dive into all things macOS.

For a more mid-range option, check out the . It usually costs $1,499 but it’s down to $1,249 for a limited time as part of the Best Buy sale. Sure to be one of the best laptops for many people, it has the M2 chip for good performance, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display has 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support so you get vibrant imagery and incredible detail while you work. Other extras include a three-microphone array, 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, and a fanless design that ensures it’s silent no matter what you’re doing.

Don't Miss

For the ultimate high-end MacBook experience, consider the . It’s down to $3,799 from $3,999 so you’re saving $200. It’s a big investment but it’s built to last with the M3 Max chip offering a 40-core GPU and 16-core CPU. There’s also 48GB of memory and 1TB of SSD so it’s perfect for video editing and other high performance tasks. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display has Extreme Dynamic Range, 1,000 nits of brightness for HDR content, and pro reference modes too. It’s supremely powerful stuff.

Whatever you plan on buying, it’s worth checking out the Best Buy MacBook sale right now. There’s something for nearly every budget here with the M1 chip continuing to be a good option but the M3 also there for those who need the most power. Check out the full sale by tapping the button below or check out our recommendations above.

Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
