Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, and more

If you need a cheap computer, there is no better time to buy than during Cyber Monday deals. There is also no better style computer to buy than a Chromebook. These are simple, easy to use and cheap computers for students and casual users. If you do want a more premium laptop, that can pull a $1,000 off of a high-powered laptop, we highly recommend you check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, or Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for PC and MacOS respectively.

Best HP Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

The HP 15.6-Inch Chromebook with a colorful desktop background displayed.
HP

HP has some good deals on budget Chromebooks if you’re looking for that, and they’re usually smaller in size, so they’re easier to carry around. These are great if you’re just looking for something basic to get online and want to keep your purchases budget-friendly. Check out HP laptop Cyber Monday deals for more comprehensive options.

  • HP Chromebook 14 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 13 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 14 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 14 —
  • HP Chromebook 15 —

Best Lenovo Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11-inch Chromebook in convertible mode with stylus.
Lenovo

Lenovo has a slightly wider range of Chromebook choices, especially if you’re looking for something a little bit fancier. That said, Lenovo certainly has some budget-friendly Chromebooks as well, so it really depends on what you’re looking for in the long run.

  • IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14 —
  • IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15 —
  • Chromebook Duet 3 11 —
  • Chromebook Duet 5 13 —
  • IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Gen 7 Intel 14 —
Other Chromebook Cyber Monday Worth Shopping

A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook opened on a table.
Samsung

While HP and Lenovo have some of the widest selection of Chromebook deals, there a few other great deals that you can pick up. In particular, if you’d like something a bit more high-end, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a good option to go for. Browse Amazon Cyber Monday deals for more ideas.

  • Dell Chromebook 11 3100 (renewed) —
  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • Asus Chromebook C424 —
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 314 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 —

How we chose these Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

