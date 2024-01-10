The best Dell laptops for business in 2024

Dell is one of the more popular laptop brands on the market, as it has several lineups that make good options for students and the everyday user. But Dell is also regarded as one of the best laptop brands for businesses to consider, and the manufacturer behind some of the best laptops for working from home. Its Latitude, Vostsro, Inspiron, and XPS laptop lineups each have something to offer working professionals, entrepreneurs, and IT departments. There are a lot of Dell models out there to consider when shopping for a new business laptop, so we’ve tracked down what we think are the best. Read onward for our selections, and for more information on which may be the best Dell laptop for your business needs.

The best Dell laptops for business

Buy the if you want a Dell laptop for all-purpose use

if you want a Dell laptop for all-purpose use Buy the if you want the a Dell 2-in-1 laptop for business

if you want the a Dell 2-in-1 laptop for business Buy the if you want a Dell laptop for creating content

if you want a Dell laptop for creating content Buy the new if you want a Dell laptop for remote work

if you want a Dell laptop for remote work Buy the if you want a Dell laptop for business on a budget

Dell Latitude 5540

Best Dell laptop for business overall

Pros Cons Includes Windows 11 Pro No 4K display available Touchscreen display available All-day battery life Lots of connection ports

The Latitude 5540 is the best Dell laptop for business because it has a little bit of everything and it can do a lot of everything. Like all of the best laptops in general, the Latitude 5540 offers impressive performance, but it manages to keep a pretty fair mid-range price point as well. It has an HD webcam that should come in handy for video meetings and working with collaborators. Battery life is really good with this laptop. It can reach up to 11 hours on a single charge and it’s capable of going from 0% battery life to a 35% charge in just 20 minutes with fast charging technology.

Specifications

OS Windows 11 Pro RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB SSD Battery life Up to 11 hours

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Best Dell 2-in-1 laptop for business

Pros Cons Touchscreen functionality Design may feel awkward to some Full HD resolution All-day battery life

With its unique design, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is truly made to accommodate all users. It has a 360-degree hinge, so you can work in four different modes. A lift hinge keeps your wrist comfortable as you type, and a larger touchpad allows for extra room when navigating. The touchscreen is a Full HD display that works with ComfortView software to reduce harmful blue light emissions. It’s a comfortable device to work at or play with for hours at a time, and it even makes a worthy consideration if you’ve got your eye on the Apple MacBook Air M2 or the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Specifications

OS Windows 11 Home RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Battery life Up to 11 hours

Dell XPS 17

Best Dell laptop for creating content

Pros Cons Large 17-inch display Large body Latest-gen Intel processors Only 720p resolution webcam NVIDIA graphics cards 4K display available

If content creation is your business you’ll likely love the Dell XPS 17. It’s a regular competitor with the extremely popular MacBook Pro to be one of the best laptops for video editing, and it has a large frame that allows you to load it up with high performance hardware. That larger frame is due to the large, 17-inch display, which comes standard at Full HD resolution but has an upgradeable option to 4K resolution. With its four Thunderbolt 4 ports you can connect any variety of external displays and external hard drives, making the Dell XPS 17 the best Dell laptop for creating content, but also a pretty good option if you like to consume a lot of content as well.

Specifications

OS Windows 11 Pro RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 8TB SSD Battery life Up to 14 hours

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

Best Dell laptop for remote work

Pros Cons Large 16-inch display No 4K display available Includes Windows 11 Lightweight design

Dell recently updated its Inspiron lineup, and we think the new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is the best laptop for remote work. Dell has managed to get a 16-inch display into a frame close to the same size as the old 15-inch model, and that screen real estate is a nice addition, particularly if you like to multitask or do a lot of videoconferencing. The Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the most powerful laptops you can find at its price point, coming in with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that outperforms even some more expensive Apple MacBooks. The 16-inch screen sports Full HD resolution, so your digital world will be sharp and vibrant not matter how — or where — you’re interacting with it.

Specifications

OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD

Dell XPS 13

Best Dell laptop for business on a budget

Pros Cons Intel processors Aging design All-day battery life Only 720p resolution webcam Includes Windows 11

Dell just hit the reset button the XPS, button that makes now a great opportunity to get a great laptop for cheap. The best Dell laptop for business on a budget is the Dell XPS 13, a laptop that has been extremely popular for several years now. It offers great portability without sacrificing power, and its InfinityEdge screen offers Full HD resolution. It has some nifty security features like a fingerprint reader and the ability to respond to your voice from up to 14 feet away. While it may seem to be aging relative to newer releases, the Dell XPS 13 still has a lot to offer and should be able to get the job done for several more years.

Specifications

OS Windows 11 Home RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Battery life Up to 12 hours

How we chose these Dell laptops for business

Dell has long been one of the best laptop brands, and we’ve been around for a good chunk of that time. We are also familiar with the needs of various businesses, as our experience ranges from single-employee freelancing to small business ownership. This gives us a nice filter with which to view Dell’s lineup of laptops.

We selected the best Dell laptops for business with various use cases in mind, but we also wanted to keep things affordable. Most users — even business users — won’t benefit much from the most expensive laptops on the market, and we recognize shoppers like entrepreneurs and small business owners are likely looking to save money wherever they can. Our selections have been made with all of these considerations in mind.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations