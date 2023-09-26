A desktop PC offers a lot that even the best laptops can’t offer, such as expanded connectivity and the ability to swap upgraded components in the future. These features are especially handy if you’re a gamer. The best gaming PCs are a worthy investment if that’s the case, and it’s always worth searching through the best gaming PC deals if you’re in the market for an upgrade, or if you’re building a gaming setup from scratch. There are a lot of great gaming PC deals currently available, and they include brands like HP, Alienware, Lenovo, and Asus. We’ve rounded them all up, so give them a look and throw the savings at some of the best PC games.

HP OMEN 25L — $600, was $900

The HP OMEN 25L is one of the most popular gaming PCs on the market, as it offers some great value. Like all of the best desktop computers, it’s fully customizable, meaning you can purchase it at this great price and upgrade internal components if you need to in the future. This build has some good specs as it is, however, offering an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card. This is a great option for gamers on a budget, and it’s more than enough hardware to get you going if you’re new to the gaming world.

HP OMEN 25L with RTX 3060 — $950, was $1,280

This build of the HP OMEN 25L features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is a significant upgrade over entry level gaming PCs, yet HP still manages an affordable price. This build also has 16GB of RAM and an Intel i5 processor. These make the machine snappy and responsive, and a 1TB solid state drive kicks in with ample storage for most gaming and media libraries.

CyberPowerPC — $950, was $1,130

The CyberPowerPC is another gaming PC with impressive specs for its price point. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 Series processor, which is a good alternative if you’re looking for something outside of Intel’s processor lineup. This gaming PC also features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 306 graphics card, as well as 16GB of RAM. Whether you’re looking to take on games from your current library or something amongst the best upcoming PC games, the CyberPowerPC makes a great way to do so.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8) — $970, was $1,300

Lenovo is one of the most well known names in computing, and it has a lot to offer in the gaming world as well. You’ll find more premium builds of the the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i for sure, but this build has a lot to offer in addition to a great price. It has an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which has 8GB of its own RAM to chip in for graphics-intensive tasks like gaming. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled, which makes it a good desktop PC if you plan to use it for work or school as well.

MSI Codex ZS — $1,050, was $1,500

The MSI Codex ZS is one of the more unique gaming PC options currently seeing a discount. It has a super cool design with a unique lighting arrangement that will look good wherever you set up your gaming world. From a performance standpoint, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor and 16GB of RAM. These make using the machine a snappy and responsive experience. This gaming PC also has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card as part of the package, which will push you through even the most action-packed gameplay action with no lag or image tearing.

Asus ROG — $1,300, was $1,650

Asus gets into the current gaming PC deals with the ROG gaming desktop. Its ROG lineup of gaming desktops and gaming laptops is incredibly popular amongst gamers. You’ll be getting impressive specs with this build, as it has an eight-core Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive that will go along way toward housing even the largest gaming and media libraries. It also features impressive connectivity options, as it has two USB-C ports for ultimate transfer and read speeds, as well as six UsB 2.0 ports for peripheral equipment.

Corsair Vengeance i7400 — $1,600, was $1,700

This Corsair Vengeance gaming PC is loaded with specs. It’s a good option for experience gamers who don’t want to mess around, or for anyone who wants to ensure they’re getting the most of their initial gaming PC purchase. As we’ve previously mentioned, hardware can be easily upgraded with all of these gaming PCs, but this one comes with an Intel i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of solid state storage space, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. This hardware is more than enough to get most gamers going, and it ’s powerful enough to hold up over time longer than many gaming PCs.

Alienware Aurora R15 — $1,800, was $2,200

Alienware is one of the most popular names in gaming, and the Aurora R15 gaming PC has a lot to offer. This build is stacked with capability. It has an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a full 1TB of solid state storage space. It also features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which has 12GB of its own video memory that makes a fast GPU fueling your games. The Aurora R15 also features Alienware’s improved cooling system, ensuring you can game for marathon stretches without experiencing overheating or hardware throttling.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) — $1,820, was $2,430

This build of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is an upgrade over many builds, yet it still offers some great savings. It has an Intel i7 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. These come together to power you through all of your favorite gaming adventures, and a 1TB solid state drive allows for speedy and ample storage for housing all of your favorite games. This gaming PC also features WiFi 6, which can make gaming online a smoother experience as well.

Alienware Aurora R13 — $1,820, was $2,600

The Alienware Aurora R13 is a solid gaming PC option for almost anyone, as it offers some impressive specs while still maintaining a mid-tier gaming PC price. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is the hardware driving the build of your gaming experiences with this gaming PC, and 1TB of solid state storage chips in with plenty of room to store your games. A major draw for Alienware lovers is its advanced cooling system, which will have you gaming with the Aurora R13 for hours on end without having to worry about overheating or throttling.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) with RTX 4080 — $2,240, was $2,990

If you want a gaming PC a step above mid-tier, this Legion Tower 7i is powered by an RTX 4080 and a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. When these are combined with its 32GB of RAM, a near-premium gaming experience awaits. We refer to a similar build of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i in our Lenovo Legion Tower 7i review of the machine, and find it to be a sort of sleeping giant. In fact, we thought it was one of the best prebuilt gaming desktops at the time of our review.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (Gen 8) with RTX 4090 — $2,830, was $3,780

This build of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is the one for you if you’re looking to go big with a gaming PC purchase. It has a 13th-generation Intel i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, as well as 1TB of solid state storage capacity. The big win with this gaming PC is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which brings 24GB of its own RAM, and massive capability when it comes to powering your games. All of that hardware can cause concern for overheating, but the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i feature 250-watt liquid cooling as well as two fans to keep you moving through your gameplay.

