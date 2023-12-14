 Skip to main content
You won't want to miss these holiday gaming monitor deals

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There are a lot of reasons why you may be looking for holiday gaming monitor deals — you may have just taken advantage of a huge discount from gaming PC deals, or you’re thinking about giving one so that your gamer friend finally gets the screen upgrade that they need. Either way, you’re in luck because we’ve done the hard work for you, as you’ll find the top bargains for the holiday season below. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to shop any of these offers though, as there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left before you miss out on the savings.

Our favorite holiday gaming monitor deal

Alienware AW3423DWF front view.
Alienware

There are so many offers to choose from, but our favorite holiday gaming monitor deal features our top pick among the best gaming monitors — the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED curved gaming monitor. The QD-OLED technology in the monitor will let you play the best PC games with stunning details and lifelike colors, matching the processing power of your gaming PC, while also promising ultra-low latency gameplay with its 175Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate. Its original price of $1,200 is pretty expensive, but Amazon is offering a $300 discount that brings it down to $900.

More holiday gaming monitor deals we love

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection running on Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want to check for other alternatives for holiday gaming monitor deals, don’t worry because there are lots more to choose from featuring screens made by popular brands like Asus, Acer, LG, HP, and Samsung. It’s highly recommended that you stick to these names to make sure that you get a high-quality display, and with the bargains we’ve gathered below, you can enjoy savings with your purchase. You just need to decide quickly because the more you keep delaying, the bigger the risk of losing your chance at the discounted prices from these monitor deals.

  • Asus 23.8-inch TUF Gaming VG249Q1RY Full HD gaming monitor —
  • Acer 27-inch Nitro ED270R Full HD curved gaming monitor —
  • LG 32-inch UltraGear 32GN600-B QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55A QHD curved gaming monitor —
  • HP 27-inch Omen 27qs QHD gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 WQHD curved smart gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K curved gaming monitor —
  • Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Dual QHD curved smart gaming monitor —

