Best HP laptop deals: Get a Windows laptop for $199

Whether you’re looking for a simple, cheap laptop or a gaming behemoth, HP is a great option to consider. There are always nice laptop deals at HP, on big rigs and simple Chromebooks. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our list below. It includes HP laptops as cheap as $199 and as expensive as $1,250, with savings as big as $450.

14-inch HP Chromebook X360 — $199, was $329

The cheapest option on this list is the Chromebook x360 from HP. It’s a great option for students, since it runs fast and light, and the price is low. It does have some interesting bonuses, like the 2-in-1 ability. This is great if you like using a tablet but occasionally want a full keyboard for writing essays or answering emails. The HP x360 Chromebook has a FHD screen, 4GB of RAM 64GB of eMMC storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

14-inch HP Stream — $199, was $229

Tied for cheapest HP laptop currently on sale, this HP Stream is part of some fantastic student laptop deals. Computer prices are nowhere near as high as they used to be, and here’s a perfect example. If you just need a simple laptop for writing essays, browsing social media and watching movies, the HP Stream will cover all the bases. It’s light on components, with similar specs as the Chromebook above. For instance, it has the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is certainly enough for the basic demands of a student laptop but doesn’t reach beyond that.

17-inch HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

If the size of your laptop screen is the most important factor in your purchase, the HP 17z should be on your list. It’s main selling point is the big 17.3-inch HD screen. It only runs at 1600 x 900 resolution, but it’s about as big as a display can get on a laptop. The internal components on the 17z are still budget friendly. It has a budget AMD processor and graphics card, which are just a step above the cheaper computers on this list. It also has 128GB of storage, so you’ll have enough room for some photo and video projects before needing external hard drive deals to expand your storage.

15-inch HP Victus — $550, was $900

The Victus is one of HP’s most popular gaming laptops. Part of that is the price. This model of the Victus will let you play a lot of modern AAA games for under $600 — but you won’t be playing them at their highest settings. It has respectable components for the price though: an Intel Core i5 processor, a quality Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. This kind of hardware will suit you pretty well for most modern games, but you may want to consider a RAM upgrade in the future.

13-inch HP Spectre x360 — $1,100, was $1,550

If you’re not interested in gaming but need a powerful laptop for work, the Spectre is a line of HP laptops to look into. This particular model is an x360, meaning it can fold over into a tablet with a touch screen. The screen itself is a 13.5-inch WUXGA+, meaning it runs at 1920 x 1280 resolution, the highest on this list. Inside it sports an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, but the graphics card is just an integrated Intel Iris X. If like speed and power but mostly work in Microsoft Office and browsers, this is a good option.

17-inch HP Omen — $1,250, was $1,700

HP’s premier gaming line is the Omen series. If you’re looking for high-quality gaming in a mobile package, this 17-inch HP Omen is a nice option. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nivida GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. That graphics card is a big upgrade from the cheaper Victus on this list. The display is a nice and roomy 17.3 inches, can run at 1080p, and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It even has a four-zone RGB keyboard.

