The best October Prime Day 3D printer deals we’ve found

Jump into the fantastic world of 3D printing by taking advantage of the returning Prime Day deals. Amazon has rolled out a bunch of 3D printer deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but so have other retailers like Best Buy who don’t want to fall behind. We know that there are a lot of offers to choose from so it could be overwhelming — to help you decide what to buy quickly before stocks run out, we’ve rounded up our favorite bargains.

Comgrow Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo — $230, was $399

The Comgrow Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo is perfect for beginners because it’s pre-installed, with assembly that will only take three steps. The 3D printer features 16-point automatic bed leveling technology to compensate for different printing heights, and a removable PC spring steel magnetic build plate where the filament will properly stick. It also comes with an upgraded user interface that adds a model preview function, so you can easily monitor the printing progress.

Longer LK5 Pro — $333, was $450

The Longer LK5 Pro is 90% pre-assembled so you can start 3D printing almost as soon as you unbox it. The device offers a reinforced design for more stable printing, a dual blower kit that allows the filaments to cool and shape quickly for better quality, and a resume printing function so it can pick up where it left off in the case of a power interruption or if the filament runs out. The 3D print also has a silicon carbide glass platform with a microporous structure for stronger adhesion while making it easier to remove your project intact.

MakerBot Sketch Classroom — $1,189, was $1,300

The MakerBot Sketch Classroom features a heated and flexible build plate that reduces warping and makes it easier to remove finished projects, and touchscreen controls for easy operation. This 3D printer, however, is designed for students, as it comes with access to educational content, projects, and tests, alongside lesson plans for different grade levels and subjects. You’ll also be able to use MakerBot Cloud, which is a cloud-based file management software where students can submit their 3D printing designs.

MakerBot Replicator+ — $1,925, was $2,100

The MakerBot Replicator+ is a wireless 3D printer that offers a maximum build volume of 11.6 inches by 7.7 inches by 6.4 inches, which will allow you to work on bigger projects compared to most 3D printers. You’ll be able to print through a USB, LAN, or Wi-Fi connection, while its Smart Extruder+ makes sure that its output are always stiff and sturdy.

