Prime Day deals are back, and gamers who have been thinking about upgrading their gaming desktop shouldn’t pass up on this chance at huge savings. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Deals 2023 has also brought out amazing offers from other retailers, so there’s no shortage of options whether you want a budget model or a high-end machine. Most gaming PC deals worth buying sell out quickly though, so to help you decide what to purchase fast, we’ve gathered some of the best bargains that we’ve come across.

HP Victus 15L — $930, was $1,350

The HP Victus 15L may be a relatively affordable gaming PC, but it’s more than enough to play the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for a gaming PC. The HP Victus 15L also offers ample storage space with a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, and you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals because it comes with Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 45L — $1,400, was $2,000

The HP Omen 45L offers great gaming performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. When you’ll eventually have to upgrade its components to keep up with the increasing system requirements of video games, you’ll be able to easily do so because of its tool-less design. The gaming desktop runs on Windows 11 Home, which ships with its 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R16 — $1,700, was $1,850

The Alienware Aurora R16 features a completely redesigned chassis that makes it stand out among other Alienware gaming PCs, while maintaining the performance that Dell’s gaming-focused brand is know for with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, and the machine stays quiet and cool even after hours of playing your favorite video games.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 — $2,688, was $3,780

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i sits on top of our roundup of the best gaming PCs for a variety of reasons, including its sleek and attractive design, fully upgradable components, and flagship gaming performance enabled by its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. The gaming desktop also features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home for expansive storage space, and a liquid cooling system that will prevent any form of overheating.

Alienware Aurora R15 — $3,600, was $4,400

If you want a gaming PC that will be able to run the best upcoming PC games for many years to come, go for the Alienware Aurora R15 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in a massive 4TB SSD, and because of Alienware’s liquid cooling technology, the machine will stay cool and silent even when you play for several hours.

