Best Meta Quest 3 accessories to make your VR experience even better

Jon Martindale
By

The Meta Quest 3 is an exciting next-generation VR headset with some impressive features. While there are a couple of different versions with more or less storage, you can also augment your Quest 3 with a range of accessories. From replacement faceplates, to a better headband, extra batteries, and charging stations, here are the best Quest 3 accessories you can use to improve your VR gaming experience.

Note, at the time of writing all of these accessories are available as pre-orders only. They, like the Quest 3, will officially go on sale on October 10, or shortly after.

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap.
Meta / Meta

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap

A better headstrap for a better fit

Pros
  • Adjustable to fit more head sizes
  • Reduces facial pressure
  • Compatible with other official Quest 3 accessories
Cons
  • Expensive

Why you should buy this: It makes the Quest 3 more comfortable for a wider range of head sizes.

Who it's for: Gamers with much larger, or smaller headset than average.

Why we picked the Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap:

The Quest 3 Elite Strap is a useful upgrade over the base headset if you have a particularly large or small head, or if you plan to share your headset among friends and family. The quick-adjust dial on the back of the strap makes it easy to change the fit of the Quest 3, allowing for a precise fit to avoid shifting during use.

This is a first-party Meta accessory for the Quest 3, so it's fully compatible with other Meta accessories, like the docking station.

Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap
Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap
A better headstrap for a better fit
Quest Touch Pro controller.
Meta / Meta

Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers

Best controller upgrade

Pros
  • Extra sensors improve tracking
  • Lightweight
  • Works with Pro and Quest 3 headsets
Cons
  • Expensive

Why you should buy this: It improves controller tracking.

Who it's for: Those who want a more Pro experience, without the high price tag.

Why we picked the Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers:

The Meta Quest Pro has some awesome features, and one of them is its excellent controllers with their internal tracking adding some impressive reliability to controller tracking. Bringing that additional sensitivity to the Meta Quest 3 is an upgrade over the standard controllers. While those are excellent, with TruTouch haptics, they don't have the internal tracking of the Touch Pro controllers.

Fortunately then, the Quest 3 supports Touch Pro Controllers. Upgrade to them if you want a more capable VR controller.

Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers
Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers
Best controller upgrade
Meta Quest 3 carry case.
Meta / Meta

Meta Quest 3 carry case

Keep your Quest 3 safe on the road

Pros
  • Compact carry case design
  • Fits headset and controllers
  • Internal padding
Cons
  • Not as strong as hard shell cases

Why you should buy this: It'll keep your Quest 3 safe while you carry it around.

Who it's for: VR gamers who like to take their Quest 3 with them on the road.

Why we picked the Meta Quest 3 Carrying Case:

If you plan to take your Quest 3 from home to work, or from college to home, or between any two places beyond the bounds of your home, you want a carry case. It will ensure that your Quest 3 doesn't pickup any dirt or damage while in transit, and it keeps the controller and headset neat and tidy so you don't lose anything.

This case is compact and snuggly fits the headset and controllers, and comes with a little carry strap for convenient transport.

Meta Quest 3 Carrying Case
Meta Quest 3 carry case
Keep your Quest 3 safe on the road

Quest 3 silicon face plate

Wipe clean faceplates improve comfort and hygiene

Pros
  • A soft and comfortable silicon fit
  • Wipe clean surface improves hygiene
  • Compatible with carry case and charging dock
Cons
  • Expensive for what it is

Why you should buy this: It makes your faceplate wipeable and more spongy.

Who it's for: Sweaty gamers or those often swapping between friends.

Why we picked the Meta Quest 3 silicon faceplate:

If you plan to play active games in your Quest 3, then a wipe-clean faceplate makes a big difference. You needn't fear the sweat build up, as it can just be wiped clean when you're done. This is extra important if you want to run a VR night with friends and family, as a headset in a hot room can get pretty gnarly with repeat use.

It's a bit expensive for what it is, but for those who can benefit from something like this, it's well worth the expense.

Meta Quest 3 Silicone Facial Interface
Quest 3 silicon face plate
Wipe clean faceplates improve comfort and hygiene
Elfesoul USB-C cable.
Elfesoul / Amazon

Elfesoul USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable

Best Oculus Link cable alternative

Pros
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speed
  • 10ft length
  • Braided protective layer
Cons
  • Not official

Why you should buy this: It's a much cheaper way to enjoy the Oculus Link connection.

Who it's for: PC gamers who want to use their Quest 3 with PCVR games.

Why we picked the Elfesoul USB-C Gen 2x2:

You can use any high-quality USB-C cable to connect your Quest 3 to your PC for Quest Link PCVR gameplay, or the official one. The problem is that that cable is $70, and a great USB-C cable like this one isn't even $20. Just make sure that it's at least USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 or better (Thunderbolt 4, USB4, etc), so that there's enough bandwidth for the Quest 3 connection.

You also want to make sure it's long enough to move around, too. Don't go buying a 1m long cable if you want to play anything outside of seated experiences.

Elfesoul USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2
Elfesoul USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable
Best Oculus Link cable alternative

This is just the beginning of Quest 3 accessories, too. Third-parties are just itching to launch a whole host of unofficial accessories. Look out for lots of new accessories for the Quest 3 coming soon.

