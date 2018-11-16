Digital Trends
Computing

Beware these fake cryptocurrency apps on the Google Play Store

Arif Bacchus
By
Google play
Ymgerman/123RF

If you’re hoping to cash in on cryptocurrency using your Android phone, you might want to be a little careful. Four bogus cryptocurrency apps were spotted on the Google Play Store this week, according to a report from cybersecurity researcher Lukas Stefanko.

Three of the four fake apps in question include Neo Wallet, Tether Wallet, and MetaMask. These bogus apps were present in the Google Play Store since the middle of October but were reported and then quickly removed. The apps attempted to either phish the cryptocurrency logins of consumers or impersonate real cryptocurrency wallets. For instance, unsuspecting victims who installed MetaMask could have had their cryptocurrencies rejected and incapable of being deposited because of the way scammers programmed the app to show a specific private key.

“These malicious apps only display attacker’s public address without user’s access to private key. Private key is owned by the bad guy. Once the fake app is launched, user thinks that app already generated his public address where user can deposit his cryptocurrency. If user send his funds to this wallet, he is not able to withdraw them because he doesn’t own private key,” said Lukas Stefanko.

All of the apps in question were built using AppyBuilder, a “drag and drop” service which anyone with general knowledge can use to code apps. That serves as a significant reminder to always double check the original developer of a Google Play App. And for cryptocurrency seekers, it is an important reminder to make sure that your mining app is loading up your own personal private key, and not a pre-set key.

Cryptocurrency mining on mobile platforms has been a very hot topic in recent times, as Apple has banned mining apps from its iOS devices. Millions of Android consumers were also at risk in February, when drive-by cryptominers redirected web traffic to a specific address.

The Google Play Store has been known to host malware in the past. Earlier in 2018, McAfee researchers found out that the Android app store hosted malware meant to steal photos, contact lists, and even text messages of North Korean defectors. Some of those apps were posing as security apps, while one was claiming to provide food ingredient information.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
microsoft andromeda foldable surface indefinite hold rendering
Computing

Four Andromeda-related Microsoft patents hint at new ways to use the device

Andromeda might be getting even more real as four Microsoft patents have surfaced recently, all of which hint at possible new use cases and other new configurations for the device. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google launches vr view ios cardboard sdk wearable virtual reality headset
Computing

A Google patent shows a way to make VR even more immersive

Virtual reality can be a really immersive experience, but it does sometimes it does have boundaries. Google has addressed this problem by patenting shoes with a flexible region on the bottom.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Heal your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering changing up your mouse for something ergonomic. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the ticket to the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google implementing aggressive policies in chrome themes header
Computing

Our 10 favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
razers blackwidow lite is a mechanical keyboard designed for work and play razer press
Computing

Razer’s BlackWidow Lite is a mechanical keyboard designed for work and play

Razer's latest keyboard comes with a minimalist design that will appeal to professionals. But don't let the all-black aesthetics fool you, as the BlackWidow Lite comes with mechanical keys that makes it a great gaming companion.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the Best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
microsoft
Computing

Microsoft’s Always-Connected PCs gets more powerful with 64-bit app support

Microsoft announced that developers can start creating 64-bit apps for Always-Connected PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. The Windows Store will also begin to accept 64-bit app submissions for Microsoft's Windows on ARM.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The MacBook is smaller, the MacBook Air is faster, but which is better?

This year, Apple's MacBook Air got a powerful internal upgrade, but the redesign makes it slimmer and lighter. So should you get the MacBook Air over the MacBook? We'll compare both notebook's major features and help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith