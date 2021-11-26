You can’t build a PC this Black Friday unless your idea of a GPU deal is spending almost three times as much as the list price. Although there are some great deals on other PC parts you may need, graphics cards are still too expensive. Thankfully, the best gaming PC Black Friday deals are in full swing, and they’re great this year.

The best gaming PC to pick up this Black Friday is the Alienware Aurora R12. Dell has this machine on sale with a massive 31% discount, shaving $608 off of its list price. Right now, it’s cheaper than the same model with a worse graphics card and processor. The config Dell has picked out comes with an Intel 11th-gen Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, both of which can handle 1080p and 1440p gaming without breaking a sweat.

If you’re an AMD fan, the Alienware Aurora R10 is for you. This is the only desktop Alienware sells with an AMD processor, which led it to high marks in our Alienware Aurora R10 review. It doesn’t have as big of a discount as the R12, but it’s still going for $387 less than its list price.

The GPU shortage has made it impossible to build a PC under $1,000, let alone one under $500. These two Alienware machines nestle into the comfortable price range between $1,200 and $1,500, which is the ideal price to pay for a gaming PC. Alienware is normally a little too pricey for me to recommend, but with the discounts Dell is offering, these Aurora machines are a slam dunk.

Although these two Alienware machines are what I’d recommend this Black Friday, there are some cheaper options. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop isn’t the most powerful gaming PC around, but HP is offering it for $200 off. That brings the starting price to $550, which is the lowest price I’ve seen for a gaming PC in over a year.

Building your own PC has traditionally represented the best value. With graphics cards as expensive as they are, though, it has never been a better time to buy one of the best prebuilt gaming PCs. Right now, prebuilt gaming PCs are cheaper than building your own, and even more so with the Black Friday deals I’m seeing.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations