These new Chromebook Plus laptops are already discounted

With the launch of new Chromebook Plus laptops, we’re spotting some great Chromebook deals for those that wish to stay up to date. Chromebook Plus promises to effectively offer double of everything with twice the performance, twice the storage, and twice the memory. Perhaps more noticeably, a new key component to it is Google’s AI being everywhere to simplify your life. Webcams have AI-powered noise cancellation, while there are lighting improvements and background blur. You also gain AI tools from Google Photos like Magic Eraser. These are just some of the upgrades that make buying a new Chromebook Plus super tempting. That’s why we’ve listed below some of the best Chromebook Plus deals around. Let’s take a look at what you can get for your budget.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 — $269, was $399

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of UFS storage aka Universal Flash Onboard Storage. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD display with an anti-glare coating so it can handle being used in bright conditions. There’s also a 1080p webcam packed with all the aforementioned built-in AI powered video call tools. The whole laptop looks suitably sleek and stylish too.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus — $349, was $499

With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of UFS storage, the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus looks pretty typical on the surface. However, it has neat extras like 178-degree viewing angles for the 15.6-inch display, along with HP Fast Charge support so you can get from 0% to 50% in about 45 minutes. There’s also tuned stereo speakers and a HP True Vision FHD webcam that can handle even video calls in low light situations.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus — $379, was $499

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus has the standard Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory. Making it stand out more than the other though is 128GB of SSD storage. Better still, it has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. The processor is a 13th-generation model too unlike cheaper models with a 12th-generation chip making a subtle but important difference to performance. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus also doubles as a tablet as it has a 360-degree flip-and-fold design so it can be used in one of four different modes — laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. It’s sure to continue Lenovo’s reputation of making some of the best Chromebooks.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Plus — $379, was $699

The HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Plus has the usual Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory. Unusually though, it has twice as much storage as many others with 256GB of SSD storage for those who don’t wish to fully rely on cloud-based storage. It also has a great 14-inch wide ultra XGA IPS touchscreen display. Its 1920 x 1200 resolution is crisp and clear while it has 178-degree viewing angles. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the touchscreen while there’s a delightful 89% screen-to-body ratio. It also has a HP True Vision 5MP webcam that includes a camera privacy shutter if you prefer the extra security. HP Fast Charge, HP Audio Boost, and audio tuning by B&O all add to the more premium experience, reminding you why HP is one of the best laptop brands.

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus — $399, was $499

The Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus uses an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution while the design means you can use it as a tablet or in presentation mode too. All the other essentials like a built-in HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a built-in media reader are all included here too.

