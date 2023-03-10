Dell isn’t just the place for snagging a sweet new laptop, it’s also the ideal home for some of the best monitor deals. Right now, you can buy a Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor for $300 saving you $30 off the regular price of $330. While this might be a modest price cut, this is a well-priced 4K monitor at the best of times so it’s even more appealing today. If you’re in the market for a new monitor, read on while we tell you why this might be the solution for you.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor

Dell is a prominent name any time you check out what the best monitors are. You only have to look in any office to see what a popular manufacturer it is for those that want reliability and a good display. That extends to its reputation as the maker of some of the best 4K monitors too, giving you superior resolutions on a gorgeous-looking screen. In the case of this Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor, it has all the essentials.

There’s a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with support for 1.07 billion colors. A response time of 8ms gtg in normal mode to 4ms in extreme works well in a home office context, while there’s a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. A 99% sRGB color gamut ensures images look great while there’s a wide viewing angle to ensure that happens no matter what angle you’re looking from. There’s also support for HDR content playback while Dell’s ComfortView Plus helps to cut down on eyestrain by lowering blue light emissions.

It’s possible to connect the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor via HDMI 2.0 or DP1.2 with built-in dual 3W speakers saving the need to hook up separate speakers. It’s well-designed too so you get a fairly elegant layout ensuring minimal clutter on your desk. Being able to pivot, tilt, swivel or adjust the height is convenient and — of course — you could always buy two to formulate a useful-looking dual-monitor setup.

Ordinarily priced at $330, the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor is down to $300 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $30 soon adds up given the great value of this screen at the best of times. As with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so if it sounds like the right monitor for your needs, hit the buy button before you miss out.

