 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 27-inch 4K monitor for $300 in the Dell semi-annual sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Woman using Dell 27-inch monitor.

Dell isn’t just the place for snagging a sweet new laptop, it’s also the ideal home for some of the best monitor deals. Right now, you can buy a Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor for $300 saving you $30 off the regular price of $330. While this might be a modest price cut, this is a well-priced 4K monitor at the best of times so it’s even more appealing today. If you’re in the market for a new monitor, read on while we tell you why this might be the solution for you.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor

Dell is a prominent name any time you check out what the best monitors are. You only have to look in any office to see what a popular manufacturer it is for those that want reliability and a good display. That extends to its reputation as the maker of some of the best 4K monitors too, giving you superior resolutions on a gorgeous-looking screen. In the case of this Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor, it has all the essentials.

There’s a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with support for 1.07 billion colors. A response time of 8ms gtg in normal mode to 4ms in extreme works well in a home office context, while there’s a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. A 99% sRGB color gamut ensures images look great while there’s a wide viewing angle to ensure that happens no matter what angle you’re looking from. There’s also support for HDR content playback while Dell’s ComfortView Plus helps to cut down on eyestrain by lowering blue light emissions.

Related

It’s possible to connect the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor via HDMI 2.0 or DP1.2 with built-in dual 3W speakers saving the need to hook up separate speakers. It’s well-designed too so you get a fairly elegant layout ensuring minimal clutter on your desk. Being able to pivot, tilt, swivel or adjust the height is convenient and — of course — you could always buy two to formulate a useful-looking dual-monitor setup.

Ordinarily priced at $330, the Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor is down to $300 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $30 soon adds up given the great value of this screen at the best of times. As with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so if it sounds like the right monitor for your needs, hit the buy button before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Last chance to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for $220
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 8, 2023 4:00PM
Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background facing the front and featuring an image of two happy people.

If you're looking for the best Dell laptop deals, you better act fast. There have been some fantastic laptop deals at Dell recently, possibly as a spring cleaning sort of event, but the deals are ending earlier tomorrow morning. If you want to grab a super cheap laptop, like this Dell Inspiron 15 for only $220 after an $80 discount, you'll need to do it by 5 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 9. After that, the deal is over.

Now, bear in mind, this laptop is not ideal for gaming or hardware-intensive applications -- like video editing -- but that's okay. It's not meant to be a powerful machine. Instead, it makes for an excellent backup or companion if you already have a computer. Or, if you just use your phone most of the time, you'll benefit from the much larger display here.

Read more
Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop with this limited-time deal
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 8, 2023
Dell XPS 15 laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other computer accessories.

Dell is doing some spring inventory cleaning this year. They're letting some of their most popular laptops fly off the shelves at super low prices. This Dell XPS 15 laptop, for instance, as two discounts a the same time. It's usually $,899, but Dell cut the price to $1,499 -- and if you use the code 'SAVE150) at checkout they'll bring the price down the $1,349. This deal ends on Thursday, March 9, so grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
The Dell XPS 15 is featured amongst our best laptops due to its slim size, powerful processor, and thunderbolt ports among many other features. When combined, these features make for a true MacBook Pro alternative, a powerful machine that gets things done and just works. Things you might worry about attempting on a laptop, such as video-editing on a laptop, come much more naturally for the Dell XPS 15 than you might expect otherwise.

Read more
One of Dell’s best laptops just got a $250 discount
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
March 8, 2023
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

The XPS 13 is a tentpole computer in Dell's arsenal. It's a great option for both professionals and casual users. Dell laptop deals help cut the price down to that casual user level, and there are some fantastic deals going on right now. Take this limited-time deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop, for example. It saves you $150, dropping the sale price to $1,249 on a well-equipped laptop for browsing, work, productivity apps, streaming, and more. But if you enter the code SAVE100 at checkout, you'll get an additional $100 off, slashing the price to $1,149.

Why You Should Buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus
Dell's XPS 13 Laptop is gorgeous, thanks to its 13.4-inch full-HD InfinityEdge touchscreen display and super slim chassis. But the real star of the show is the hardware hidden inside. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Read more