If you’re planning to buy a new monitor from Amazon’s returning Prime Day deals, you may want to also look at other retailers like Dell. To match up to Prime Big Deal Days 2023, Dell launched bargains like the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor for $264, resulting in savings of $66 on the 27-inch display’s original price of $330. We’re not sure how long stocks will last and when the offer will expire, so if you’re interested in this 4K monitor, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor

Dell is a fixture in our roundup of the best monitors, so you can be sure that you’re getting a top-quality display with the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. Its 27-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for extremely sharp details and lifelike colors on whatever you’re working on or watching, and the ultra-thin bezels on three sides gives you an immersive viewing experience at all times. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, and ComfortView Plus that reduces blue light emissions that harm your eyes without affecting color accuracy.

There are two HDMI ports on the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor, so you can easily switch between two input sources, and it also comes with built-in dual 3W speakers that could be enough for your music streaming needs. The monitor’s stand will allow you to adjust its pivot, tilt, swivel, and height for the ability to place the screen at the perfect position for your working or recreational hours.

The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor may be the upgrade that you need for your computer setup, and it isn’t even going to cost you $300 if you buy it right now from Dell’s own Prime Day deals. You’ll only have to pay $264 instead of $330, following a $66 discount. We don’t think it will stay this affordable for a long time, and there’s even a chance that it’s back to its usual price tomorrow, so push through with your purchase of the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor as soon as possible so that you can pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations