 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive Dell 49-inch ultrawide 5K monitor is $400 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell UltraSharp curved monitor on a gray background.
Dell

If you want nothing but the best display for your computer setup, you may want to check out Dell’s offer for the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor. Originally priced at $1,700, it’s currently available for $1,280 following a $420 discount that we don’t think will last long. It’s the kind of screen that will do wonders for your productivity, so if you’re interested in the ultrawide monitor, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible while you still have a shot at the savings.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor

Our computer monitor buying guide says an ultrawide monitor gives you a broader view of content, whether it’s for productivity or gaming purposes, and a 5K monitor will give you exceptionally sharp and detailed imagery. You’ll get all of these benefits with the Dell UltraSharp, which features a 49-inch curved display for added immersion and less eye fatigue, and 5120 x 1440 resolution that’s equivalent to dual QHD monitors. Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology will further enhance eye comfort as it reduces harmful blue light emissions without affecting the colors on the screen.

The 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor is equipped with USB-C and USB-A ports to make it easy to connect it to your devices, and it comes with built-in dual 9W speakers for one less thing to think about. You have the option of viewing your display across the whole screen, or you can split it into two 27-inch QHD partitions without the need for external software or a DisplayPort splitter. For additional multitasking capabilities, you can also tile multiple apps across the display with 49 pre-set partitions and the ability to personalize up to five windows.

Related

While there are monitor deals for budget-friendly displays, there are also offers for premium screens like the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor. Dell has slashed the price of the ultrawide monitor with a $420 discount, which brings its down to $1,280 from $1,700. If you’re willing to splurge on a screen for your computer, make it the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor, but you’ll need to act fast because there’s no telling until when the savings will remain online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! Dell XPS 15 with a massive 64GB of RAM is $510 off right now
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

Consistently one of the best places for laptop deals, Dell is particularly worth checking out if you want something packed with RAM. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 with 64GB of memory and a whole bunch of other great hardware for $2,199 saving $510 off the regular price of $2,709. There are similar discounts on the 32GB of RAM model bringing it down to $1,899 from $2,409, while the 16GB model is $1,749 reduced from $2,259. We’ll take you through what the 64GB model offers below but just hit the button below to choose the RAM you need.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is going to delight a lot of people. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor to go alongside its hefty 64GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfect for gaming and content creation alongside your other more productivity-focused tasks.

Read more
The 6 best monitor arms for a stand-free desk in 2024
Man using dual monitor arms on his desk.

You’ve bought at least one of the best monitors around and you’ve realized you’re running out of room on your desk. The most elegant solution is to use a monitor arm, raising your monitor above the desktop surface by connecting the mount to the edge of your desk. It’s a great decluttering method, saving you from having monitor stands taking up valuable room on your desktop.

There are a lot of different monitor arms around so it’s important to find one from a reputable brand and one that has great reviews. After all, it’s holding up your monitor and monitors aren’t cheap. We’ve picked out the best monitor arms currently available while also focusing on different scenarios and needs, such as if you need one to hold up just a single monitor or you’re juggling a multiple monitor setup. Below, we’ve picked out the very best as well as laid out how we came to our decision.
The best monitor arms in 2024

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $800 off today
alienware m18 gaming laptop deal dell january 2024

If you want to invest in a great gaming laptop that will last you for a long time to come, Dell has the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $3,000 which means you save $800 off the usual price of $3,800. Packed with great hardware, it’s perfect for gaming on the move, using in your dorm room, or anything else that means you just don’t need a gaming desktop. As one of the best gaming laptop deals, let’s take a look at what it offers before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
Dell isn’t just one of the best laptop brands for business laptops or similar but also for making some of the best gaming laptops. With the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, you get the latest and most powerful hardware. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13980HX processor teamed up with a massive 32GB of memory.

Read more