This massive Dell 49-inch ultrawide 5K monitor is $400 off

If you want nothing but the best display for your computer setup, you may want to check out Dell’s offer for the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor. Originally priced at $1,700, it’s currently available for $1,280 following a $420 discount that we don’t think will last long. It’s the kind of screen that will do wonders for your productivity, so if you’re interested in the ultrawide monitor, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible while you still have a shot at the savings.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor

Our computer monitor buying guide says an ultrawide monitor gives you a broader view of content, whether it’s for productivity or gaming purposes, and a 5K monitor will give you exceptionally sharp and detailed imagery. You’ll get all of these benefits with the Dell UltraSharp, which features a 49-inch curved display for added immersion and less eye fatigue, and 5120 x 1440 resolution that’s equivalent to dual QHD monitors. Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology will further enhance eye comfort as it reduces harmful blue light emissions without affecting the colors on the screen.

The 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor is equipped with USB-C and USB-A ports to make it easy to connect it to your devices, and it comes with built-in dual 9W speakers for one less thing to think about. You have the option of viewing your display across the whole screen, or you can split it into two 27-inch QHD partitions without the need for external software or a DisplayPort splitter. For additional multitasking capabilities, you can also tile multiple apps across the display with 49 pre-set partitions and the ability to personalize up to five windows.

While there are monitor deals for budget-friendly displays, there are also offers for premium screens like the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor. Dell has slashed the price of the ultrawide monitor with a $420 discount, which brings its down to $1,280 from $1,700. If you’re willing to splurge on a screen for your computer, make it the 49-inch Dell UltraSharp curved monitor, but you’ll need to act fast because there’s no telling until when the savings will remain online.

