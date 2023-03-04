 Skip to main content
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off

Gaming laptops have come a long way from just a few years ago when they were bulky and often underpowered, but luckily, there are some excellent recent gaming laptop deals you can grab, like the Alienware M15 R7 from Dell. Of course, gaming laptops are still quite expensive, but this deal from Dell brings the M15 R7 down to $1,100 from $1,700 if you use the code “SAVE100” in combination with the $500 deal it already has, so be sure to use that during checkout!

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7

If you don’t know how to choose a gaming laptop, one of the first things you’ll want to know about is the GPU, and luckily the M15 R7 includes a 6GB RTX 3060, which is a mid-range gaming GPU and pretty good for the price tag. What’s better is it’s powering a 15.6-inch screen that’s running a 1080p resolution, which won’t tax the RTX 3060 greatly, and will allow you to hit the 165Hz refresh rate the monitor can handle more readily. That said, you’ll still likely have to compromise with graphical settings to get that refresh rate, but for the most part, you’ll have a lot of leeway to get it right for your needs.

Besides the great GPU, you also get a 12th Gen Core i7-12700H, which is a mid-to-high tier CPU so that you won’t be bottlenecked there, plus you can probably get a bit of editing and streaming to Twitch and Youtube if that’s something you’re interested in. You also get an excellent 16GB of DDR5 Ram, the fastest on the market, and it’s even set up in dual-channel, so you get a little bit of extra performance too. The only real downside is the 500GB SSD, which will likely have you reaching for one of these external hard drive deals, and the mediocre battery life, which, admittedly, is always a problem with gaming laptops.

That said, the overall construction of the Dell M15 R7 is solid, and there’s little to no flex on the keyboard, making it a great laptop to take around with you, especially given this deal from Dell, bringing it down to $1,200, or $1,100 if you use the code “SAVE100” so don’t forget! That said if you want something a bit more versatile or that isn’t gaming-specific, be sure to check out these other great laptop deals for alternatives.

