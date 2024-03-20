There’s a big sale on Dell business laptops — from $529

If you need a new laptop for your work-from-home arrangement or for a small business, then you should take advantage of the discounts in Dell’s business laptop sale. With prices that start as low as $529, and savings of as much as $650, there’s something here for everyone. You’re going to have to act fast though — these are limited-time offers that may disappear at any moment, so whether you go with any of our recommendations below or you browse through all the laptop deals yourself, make your purchase as soon as possible to ensure that you don’t miss out.

What to buy in Dell’s business laptop sale

The most affordable option in Dell’s business laptop sale is the Dell Vostro 14 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are more than enough for daily tasks, and you can get this device for just $529 following a $220 discount on its original price of $749. However, you can go for the Dell Vostro 16 if you want a larger screen and a bit more power from your laptop. For only $729, for savings of $320 on its sticker price of $1,049, you’ll get a device that’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

If you want a versatile device that can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode, there’s the Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1, which is from $2,829, for a $650 discount that’s the largest in Dell’s business laptop sale. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM. Those who prefer a dedicated GPU as they’ll be dealing with multimedia projects should consider the Dell Precision 5680 Workstation with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A1000 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. This powerhouse of a machine is instead of $2,869, for a $316 discount.

Dell business laptops are excellent devices to boost your productivity, and with the brand’s ongoing sale, you can get them for much cheaper than usual. You’re going to have to choose the laptop that you want to buy as soon as possible though, because the offers in Dell’s business laptop sale aren’t going to last long. Once something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase immediately because tomorrow may already be too late.

