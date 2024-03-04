 Skip to main content
Dell just dropped the price of this gaming laptop from $1,050 to $800

Dell G15 gaming laptop on a table.
Dell

One of the best gaming laptop deals for those keeping costs down is over at Dell. Today, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $800 so you save $250 off the regular price of $1,050. Sure to be popular for students keen to game in their dorm along with anyone else who wants a more budget-friendly gaming laptop, let’s take a look at what it has to offer. Don’t count on the deal sticking around for too long.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 gaming laptop might not be one of the best gaming laptops but at this price, it’s certainly tempting for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands on a new laptop. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 which is teamed up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate.

Adding to the gamer aesthetic, the laptop also has an orange backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and G-Key functionality. There’s also a Game Shift macro key so you can increase the fan speed as needed and you can always switch to Dynamic Performance Mode for a power boost while you play. There’s also an Alienware-inspired advanced thermal design to keep things cooler while you play. All the kind of things you would expect from one of the best laptop brands out there. Adding to your customization potential, there’s also Alienware Command Center software. The app allows you to pick out performance presets, while you can also overclock components. You can always check the performance of components too, while you can choose to simply change up the lighting of your laptop.

It all comes together to make the Dell G15 gaming laptop a cut above the rest and very well priced for what it has to offer. It usually costs $1,050 but right now, you can buy it from Dell for $800 so you’re saving $250. It’s a great gaming laptop in this price range, while it also gives you a great portable system for using in class or in other situations. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

