The Dell G16 is one of the brand’s most popular gaming laptops, so it won’t be a surprise if Dell’s offer that slashes $600 off its price gets sold out quickly. From an original price of $1,800 for a configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it’s down to only $1,200 — a steal, considering the features of this device. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take part in this clearance sale though, as we’re not sure if stocks of the gaming laptop will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop isn’t going to beat the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s still definitely a worthwhile purchase, especially for its current price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, this configuration that’s on sale is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run the best PC games without any hiccups. The Dell G16 will let you appreciate modern graphics better as it’s equipped with a 16-inch display that offers QHD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels that provide extra screen space.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD, you can start installing your favorite titles in the Dell G16 gaming laptop right after you boot it up for the first time. If you’re thinking about playing games for long periods of time you don’t need to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop’s thermal design is inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand — copper pipes, vents, and ultra-thin fan blades will keep the gaming laptop running cool even after hours of usage.

Dell’s $600 discount for the Dell G16 is one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now, but you’ll need to act fast because stocks may already be running low for this clearance sale. At $1,200 instead of its sticker price of $1,800, you’ll enjoy amazing value from this model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, so there’s no time to hesitate. Complete your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop immediately, or else you take on the risk of missing out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations