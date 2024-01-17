 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $600 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell

The Dell G16 is one of the brand’s most popular gaming laptops, so it won’t be a surprise if Dell’s offer that slashes $600 off its price gets sold out quickly. From an original price of $1,800 for a configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it’s down to only $1,200 — a steal, considering the features of this device. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take part in this clearance sale though, as we’re not sure if stocks of the gaming laptop will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop isn’t going to beat the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s still definitely a worthwhile purchase, especially for its current price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, this configuration that’s on sale is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run the best PC games without any hiccups. The Dell G16 will let you appreciate modern graphics better as it’s equipped with a 16-inch display that offers QHD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels that provide extra screen space.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD, you can start installing your favorite titles in the Dell G16 gaming laptop right after you boot it up for the first time. If you’re thinking about playing games for long periods of time you don’t need to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop’s thermal design is inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand — copper pipes, vents, and ultra-thin fan blades will keep the gaming laptop running cool even after hours of usage.

Related

Dell’s $600 discount for the Dell G16 is one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now, but you’ll need to act fast because stocks may already be running low for this clearance sale. At $1,200 instead of its sticker price of $1,800, you’ll enjoy amazing value from this model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, so there’s no time to hesitate. Complete your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop immediately, or else you take on the risk of missing out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $650 off today
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.

If you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be ready to make a huge purchase because you're not going to get fast performance from a machine that you can buy for cheap. You should be on the lookout for discounts though, such as Best Buy's offer for the HP Omen 16 that slashes its price to $1,200 from $1,850. The $650 in savings will go a long way towards building out the rest of your collection of video games and accessories, but you'll only get it if you hurry with the transaction because the bargain may sell out much sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings and get yourself prepared for upcoming PC games, go for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. With this configuration that features the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, you'll no longer have to check if your device can meet the minimum requirements of video games that you want to play. The HP Omen 16 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so it will be ready to start installing and downloading games into its 512GB SSD as soon as you boot it up for the first time.

Read more
This HP 15-inch laptop just had its price slashed to $270
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

If you're looking for affordable laptop deals, you should check out the offers of HP, which currently includes a $230 discount for the HP Laptop 15z. Originally $500, you can get the device for just $270, which is an excellent price for this dependable laptop. There's no telling when this bargain ends though, so if you want this machine as your next laptop, you've got no choice but to complete the purchase right now. If you wait until tomorrow, its price may already be back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z
While the best laptops can multitask between several demanding apps without any problems, you sometimes won't need all that power from your device. If you're only planning to do simple tasks such as typing reports, browsing social media, and watching streaming shows, the HP Laptop 15z may be more than enough with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should give you all the space that you need for your documents and other files.

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

From gaming laptops to gaming monitors, and from gaming headsets to gaming keyboards, Alienware has you covered when it comes to some of the best gaming equipment and some of the best gaming laptop deals. It’s a brand name many gamers seek out when looking for new gear, and if you find yourself doing right now, you can do so with some savings on the horizon. There are a lot of Alienware deals taking place right now, and among them are some impressive laptop builds, gaming monitors, and gaming accessories. We’ve tracked down the very best Alienware deals and put them all in one place. Reading onward you’ll find the best ways to save on some Alienware equipment, as well as some information on which Alienware laptops, PCs, monitors and accessories may be right for your gaming needs.
Alienware AW2723DF 27-inch gaming monitor — $600, was $650

If you’ve already got one of the best gaming laptops or a gaming PC you find yourself happy with, you should consider enhancing the experience with a gaming monitor. This Alienware 27-inch gaming monitor comes in at QHD resolution, which is halfway between Full HD and 4K resolution. This will make things sharp and contrasty, and a 240Hz refresh rate will ensure you can get through even the most action-packed games without having to deal with image tearing or lag.

Read more