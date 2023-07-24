Consistently great for cheap laptop deals, Dell is going to delight some students and those on a budget with this deal on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop. Usually priced at $480, it’s enjoying a $180 price cut so it’s down to a very attractive $300. If you want a laptop that’s fine for typing up documents, checking email, and some web browsing, this is it. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Far from rivaling the best laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 is still pretty good for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s particularly reassuring to see so much storage here with no worries about running out of room any time soon. There’s also its great-looking 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 2500 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The latter means that browsing and scrolling will be nice and silky smooth to look at. Anti-glare properties also help while there are narrow borders too for better looks.

It’s more subtle details that remind you why Dell is one of the best laptop brands. The Dell Inspiron 15 has roomy keycaps along with a large touchpad so you can use it more easily without having to be so exact all the time. It also has ComfortView software to cut down on blue light emissions and keep your eyes more comfortable throughout the day. Underneath are tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge that keep it from skidding and provide it with stability when placed on a hard surface. There’s also a full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction hardware to ensure you’re more clearly seen on any video calls. A mechanical privacy shutter gives you peace of mind between calls.

Packed with all the essentials, the Dell Inspiron 15 is normally priced at $480. Right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for $300 so you’re saving $180 off the regular price. You’ll need to be fast with stock running out quickly. If this feels like the one for you, don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations