This cheap Dell laptop just got even cheaper — save 30%

Dell continues to be the go-to place for laptop deals. For anyone seeking a cheap laptop, you’re going to love the price on the Dell Inspiron 15. Usually costing $430, it’s down to $300 for a limited time making it a great option for students heading back to school. If you want to know more, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

As one of the best laptop brands, you can always rely on Dell to deliver a great product. The Dell Inspiron 15 is on the cheaper end of the laptop spectrum so it won’t rival the best laptops, but it’s still a good bet for those on a budget.

This particular model has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. You might want to augment it with an external hard drive deal as, ultimately, you’ll be using this system to type up documents and study. More space is always good. Alongside those core specs, the Dell Inspiron 15 also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare properties, and 250 nits of brightness. 120Hz refresh rate means you can enjoy some silky smooth browsing without any motion blur in sight.

Additionally, the Dell Inspiron 15 has a 720p HD webcam for taking calls along with an integrated microphone. It also has useful ports like USB 3.2 ports along with one USB 2.0, and an HDMI 1.4 port for hooking it up to a bigger screen. The design of the laptop means that you also benefit from roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad to make working a little easier. There’s also ComfortView software to cut back on blue light emissions. The laptop also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to keep it secure while you use it, and it has narrow bezels to cut down on bulk.

With all the essentials, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a good laptop for taking to class or using at home instead of your phone. It usually costs $430 but right now, it’s down to $300 when you buy direct from Dell. Sure to be popular, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations