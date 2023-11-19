There are Black Friday laptop deals that will let you enjoy discounts on top-tier machines, but if all you need is a basic device that will serve as an everyday companion, there are also offers like this $70 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15. From its original price of $330, it’s down to an even more affordable $260 from this year’s Dell Black Friday deals. It’s never a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make your purchase as stocks could run out and prices could change, so if you’re interested in this laptop, proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

With its low cost, you shouldn’t expect the Dell Inspiron 15 to match up to the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops. However, what it can guarantee is dependability for simple functions such as doing online research, building reports, and making presentations, as its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM are more than enough for those tasks. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give you a good look at your projects while also serving as a decent display for watching streaming shows.

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which will give you ample storage space for your files. The laptop also has a built-in HD camera and an integrated microphone, so you won’t need anything else for making video calls and joining online meetings. For your other accessories, the Dell Inspiron 15 offers a total of three USB ports, a headset jack, and an HDMI 1.4 port.

The Dell Inspiron 15, the laptop equivalent of a daily driver, is $70 off in the ongoing Black Friday deals from Dell, pulling its price down to just $260 from $330. If you manage your expectations, this device will prove to be a reliable partner. If that’s what you need, then go ahead and complete your purchase of the Dell Inspiron 15 as soon as possible. If you take too much time, you may miss this opportunity at savings, and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance.

