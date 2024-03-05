There’s a huge Dell sale going on right now and it’s absolutely packed with great laptop deals. Whether you’re looking for a super cheap Dell Inspiron 15 or you want something more high-end, this is the sale you need to check out. There are dozens of different laptops on sale with an extensive range of specifications and models featuring. Because of that, the best thing you can do is tap the button below to see the sale for yourself. If you’d prefer some guidance on what we recommend, keep reading as we sum up some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Dell laptop sale

As Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from, whatever you go for will be a hit. The cheapest option in the sale is the for $280 reduced from $380. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a basic laptop but it has roomy keycaps and a spacious keyboard so it’s good for typing up documents on the move.

Another option is the which is down to $799 from $1,099. It’s soon to be discontinued in its current form and as our Dell XPS 13 review explains, we truly appreciate its current form. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It promises up to 12 hours of battery life while it’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest XPS laptop yet.

For something truly premium and sure to compete with the best laptops, try this . It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H, 32GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Even better is its 17-inch UHD+ screen with 3840 x 2400 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and it’s even a touchscreen. It’s the ultimate laptop for many people.

We’ve only picked out a few of the best options in the Dell laptop sale. Pretty much every inclusion in the full sale is worth your time and money thanks to Dell making such great laptops. Check out the sale now for yourself by tapping the button below. Don’t count on it sticking around for long.

