If you’re looking for a 4k monitor with relatively budget pricing, Dell’s 32-inch monitor, aptly named the S3221QS, is a great option. Even better, due to the Black Friday sale in July, you get a pretty great discount from Dell, bringing it down to $330 from the usual $399. It’s also a curved monitor, which is excellent for content watching, and while they aren’t as common anymore, this is a great deal to pick one up.

Why you should buy the Dell S3221QS 32-inch monitor

One thing we appreciate about the Dell S3221QS is that it’s a VA panel, which is something that sits in the middle of usual TN panels and IPS panels. That means you get great viewing angles, in this case, 178 degrees horizontally, and great image reproduction. It also supports HDR playback of content, and while this won’t be as good as HDR you might find on mid-range TVs, it’s a nice addition, especially since it bumps up the monitor’s peak brightness to 300 nits. That means you can use it in a well-light room and with indirect lighting relatively easily, and the anti-glare coating certainly helps with that too.

If you’re a gamer, there is a bit of bad news in that the refresh rate of the monitor caps at 60Hz. Even so, there are some nice additions for gamers, such as AMD Freesync and 4ms grey-to-grey in extreme mode. Granted, it won’t compete with some of the best gaming monitors, but it’s more than enough if you’re into casual and indie games where response times and high framerates aren’t a factor. Also, the 1800R curve on the screen adds to the immersion, so whether you’re gaming or watching content, it’s still an excellent monitor to work with.

The Dell S3221QS is an excellent Black Friday in July deal if you’re looking for something that’s both 4k and budget oriented, and while it isn’t going to work amazingly for gaming, it’s still relatively versatile. What helps tip the scales in this screen’s favor is the deal from Dell bringing it down to $330, making it well worth the price tag. Even so, it’s always worth checking out other monitor deals for alternatives.

