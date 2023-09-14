 Skip to main content
Dell just slashed 25% off one of its best work-from-home laptops

Anyone looking for laptop deals knows one of the best places to consult is Dell. Right now, it’s cut the price on the Dell Vostro 15 laptop by a huge amount. Normally priced at $849, it’s down to $649 for a limited time only working out at a hefty $200 price cut. Ideal for anyone working from home, on their commute, or who simply wants a portable solution, we’re here to tell you what it has to offer. Hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 15

With Dell being one of the best laptop brands out there, you know the Dell Vostro 15 laptop is going to be reliable. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s a pretty hefty spec at this price with many similar laptops sticking with 512GB of SSD storage.

Alongside the core specs, you also get a great 15.6-inch full HD display. While it only offers 250 nits of brightness, it has a 120Hz refresh rate so you won’t have any awkward motion blur while scrolling through sites or other content. It’s surprising how fast you get used to a superior refresh rate like this and you definitely won’t want to go back.

Additionally, the Dell Vostro 15 has great battery life with ExpressCharge meaning you get to 80% charge in just one hour. Adaptive thermals optimize power so you get the best performance and battery life whether you’re using it on a desk or on your lap. There’s also a large touchpad and a full-size keyboard with a lit hinge providing you with more ergonomic wrist angles and increased airflow. The laptop has also passed 14 military-grade standards for robustness so it’s suitably reliable and likely to be one of the best laptops for many people.

With Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, the Dell Vostro 15 is the perfect laptop for business users. It’s currently on sale at Dell. Originally priced at $849, you can now buy it for $649 so you save $200. Check it out fast as it’s likely to increase in price again soon.

