Dell XPS 13 just had its price slashed to $599

The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Dell continues its reign of offering great laptop deals with $200 off the ever-dependable Dell XPS 13. Usually priced at $799, this model is down to $599 and is sure to be popular with anyone who wants a great laptop without spending a fortune. If that instantly sounds like what you’re looking for, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 was described as a “true answer to the MacBook Air” back when we reviewed it in 2022. It truly is thanks to looking great while offering all the specs you need for working well on the move. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. If we were picky, we’d have appreciated more storage space but on the other hand, at this price, 256GB makes sense.

A good laptop is more than just its core hardware though with Dell proving why it tops our look at the best laptop brands with better attention to detail. For instance, there’s its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It looks great and makes this an excellent laptop for streaming your favorite shows in between work. Above it is a 720p HDF webcam with dual-array microphones.

This Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet but still promises a battery life of up to 12 hours. It also has bigger internal speakers than before ensuring deeper bass and stronger performance. Constructed with machined (CNC) aluminum, it looks great too as you would expect from one of the best laptops around. It’s all perfectly designed to mean this is a laptop you can take to work, class, or the coffee shop with it suiting the occasion and allowing you to work efficiently.

Usually priced at $799, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $599 for a limited time at Dell. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop to work well on the move, this is a great option. Check out the deal now by hitting the buy button below before committing to a purchase.

