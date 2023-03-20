Dell XPS 13 flash deal sees the laptop drop under $1,000

If you’re looking for an all-purpose laptop, whether for school or for professional use, Dell currently has its XPS 13 laptop discounted to just $949. This is a pretty impressive discount of $150 from the popular laptop’s regular price of $1,099. While this isn’t the touch screen model of the Dell XPS 13 laptop, it does have some impressive specs as built for this deal, and provides the performance and portability you typically find in more expensive laptops. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option for just about anyone. In the Dell XPS 13, Dell is offering a 13-inch model that manages great portability without sacrificing power. As built for this deal, the XPS has a 10-core Intel i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. These combine to create a snappy, responsive experience that will suit users all the way up to creative professionals. And like all of the best laptops, this XPS 13 provides more than enough power for most users. It also has a 512GB solid state drive that provides plenty of super fast storage for all of your favorite software and apps.

Despite its impressive internal specs, the Dell XPS 13 is all about user experience. Its InfinityEdge screen makes for more screen real estate in a smaller footprint, and the Full HD resolution brings movies and other digital content to life. A dual-sensor camera improves picture quality while chatting with friends or colleagues, even in low light. The affordability of the XPS 13 is front and center with this deal, as it brings the sale price close to the range of some of the best budget laptops. And still, the Dell XPS 13 also makes a great alternative to the wildly popular Apple MacBook Air M2. It’s a great consideration for students or parents on a budget, and for any working professional who just needs a laptop that gets the job done.

You can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $949 at Dell today, which is a savings of $150 from its regular price of $1,099. Free shipping ins included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations