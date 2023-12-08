 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s MacBook alternative has a $300 discount today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell XPS 13 Plus front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Digital Trends

If you’ve had your eye on MacBook deals for a while but you’ve been hesitant on investing in Apple’s laptops for whatever reason, check out this offer for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which is one of the brand’s most popular MacBook alternatives. From its original price of $1,499, it will be yours for $1,199, for savings of $300 that you can spend on software and accessories. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain expires, and there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at one of the most interesting laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop

The Dell XPS 13 Plus will be able to keep up with all kinds of demanding tasks with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space, Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and a 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The laptop features a zero-lattice keyboard with large and deep keycaps for a comfortable typing experience, and a glass haptic touchpad that’s highly precise.

We’ve made comparisons between the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Apple MacBook Air M1, and between the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021). In both cases, the Dell XPS 13 Plus stands out for its productivity performance, so if you need a dependable work-from-home partner, you simply can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Its extra portability because it’s slightly smaller and lighter than both MacBook models is a nice bonus.

Related

The Dell XPS 13 Plus, one of the brand’s best MacBook alternatives, is on sale with a $300 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to $1,119 from $1,499. Dell XPS deals almost always get sold out quickly though, and we’re pretty sure that the same thing will happen with this bargain. If you want to get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for much cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, because we don’t know when you’ll get another chance at this offer once it ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $500, this popular HP 17-inch laptop is $280 today
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can go with something a little larger among the best 17-inch laptop deals. You’ll get some additional screen real estate in addition to some savings with the HP 17.3-inch laptop, which is marked down $220 at HP right now. This deal brings its price down to just $280 and it would regularly set you back $500. This price point puts it well in the range of the best budget laptops, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $860 to $500
Press render of the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop.

Lenovo continues its reign of offering some of the best laptop deals at the moment with the Lenovo Yoga 6 13-inch AMD model down to $600 from $860. A saving of 30% or $260 sounds pretty great although it’s always good to be a little cautious of Lenovo’s overly optimistic estimated value system. Still, what we do know for sure is that $600 for a stylish 2-in-1 laptop is a pretty sweet deal. If that immediately sounds like your kind of thing then hit the buy button otherwise, take a look below at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 6
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there with that reputation particularly extending to its 2-in-1 range. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. As with the other best 2-in-1 laptops, it also has a great touchscreen. The display is a 13.3-inch WUXGA IPS panel with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 100% sRGB color, and 300 nits of brightness.

Read more
Last chance to get the Dell XPS 17 laptop while it’s $500 off
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you want to buy a thin and light laptop but don't want to go for something like the MacBook Air, which is both expensive and puts you into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is a great alternative. The XPS laptops are Dell's answer to the need for thin laptops that aren't from Apple, and, even better, there are a lot more configurations and sizes you can pick from. While this XPS 17 is bigger than a MacBook Air, there's a great deal on it from Dell that brings it down to $1,699 from $2,199, which is a significant $500 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a thin and light laptop with a large screen.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17
This configuration of the Dell XPS 17 has a lot of standout features, the most interesting of which is likely the inclusion of the RTX 4050 graphics card. While the XPS 17 is not really meant as a thin gaming laptop, the fact that it includes an entry-level GPU means you can certainly get a bit of gaming out of it, although don't expect to be playing the latest AAA games. More importantly, it comes with a mid-to-high end 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which will easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks without an issue, and you might even be able to get some editing done.

Read more