Dell’s MacBook alternative has a $300 discount today

If you’ve had your eye on MacBook deals for a while but you’ve been hesitant on investing in Apple’s laptops for whatever reason, check out this offer for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which is one of the brand’s most popular MacBook alternatives. From its original price of $1,499, it will be yours for $1,199, for savings of $300 that you can spend on software and accessories. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain expires, and there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at one of the most interesting laptop deals around.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop

The Dell XPS 13 Plus will be able to keep up with all kinds of demanding tasks with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space, Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and a 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The laptop features a zero-lattice keyboard with large and deep keycaps for a comfortable typing experience, and a glass haptic touchpad that’s highly precise.

We’ve made comparisons between the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Apple MacBook Air M1, and between the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021). In both cases, the Dell XPS 13 Plus stands out for its productivity performance, so if you need a dependable work-from-home partner, you simply can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Its extra portability because it’s slightly smaller and lighter than both MacBook models is a nice bonus.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus, one of the brand’s best MacBook alternatives, is on sale with a $300 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to $1,119 from $1,499. Dell XPS deals almost always get sold out quickly though, and we’re pretty sure that the same thing will happen with this bargain. If you want to get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for much cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, because we don’t know when you’ll get another chance at this offer once it ends.

