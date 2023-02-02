Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 is $400 off right now

Dell is always one of the best places for laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with the price of the Dell XPS 15 right now. Normally priced at $2,149, this high-end laptop can now be bought for $1,749. This $400 saving is only available for a strictly limited time only so if you’re keen to save big on a great investment, you’ll need to hit the buy button fast. Here’s what to expect from the Dell XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be confident you’re buying quality here. The Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the best laptops https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptops/ money can buy today and it’s packed with great hardware. Under the hood is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a huge 32GB of memory. Normally, we see 16GB of memory on most standard laptops so double the quantity is great for future-proofing and faster performance. We’re also delighted to see 1TB of SSD storage thereby ensuring that you won’t run out of room any time soon for your most valuable files or even gaming.

Gaming you say? Yup, the Dell XPS 15 has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. While it’s not the fastest graphics card around, it does mean you can enjoy some light gaming without a hitch. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD display with 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. A refresh rate of 60Hz reminds you this isn’t a gaming system but it’s definitely possible.

All this hardware is bundled up in a seriously stylish shell. Thanks to thin bezels, you get more viewing space while you work. There’s also a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the InfinityEdge display. Great battery life of up to 13 hours long means you can use this all day at work. That’s further helped by Dell Performance which unlocks access to four modes — quiet, performance, cool, and optimized, so it tailors fan speeds and battery life accordingly. Constructed with an aluminum chassis, you get an elegant design that’s stronger than most. It all fits beautifully into the creative aesthetic that the laptop is going for.

Normally priced at $2,149, the Dell XPS 15 is down to $1,749 for a limited time only at Dell. A considerable saving of $400, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a system that’s going to last you a long time. Whether you’re simply looking for a productivity powerhouse or you’re a creative always on the move, you’re going to love this.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations