 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Last chance to get the Dell XPS 17 laptop while it’s $500 off

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you want to buy a thin and light laptop but don’t want to go for something like the MacBook Air, which is both expensive and puts you into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is a great alternative. The XPS laptops are Dell’s answer to the need for thin laptops that aren’t from Apple, and, even better, there are a lot more configurations and sizes you can pick from. While this XPS 17 is bigger than a MacBook Air, there’s a great deal on it from Dell that brings it down to $1,699 from $2,199, which is a significant $500 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a thin and light laptop with a large screen.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

This configuration of the Dell XPS 17 has a lot of standout features, the most interesting of which is likely the inclusion of the RTX 4050 graphics card. While the XPS 17 is not really meant as a thin gaming laptop, the fact that it includes an entry-level GPU means you can certainly get a bit of gaming out of it, although don’t expect to be playing the latest AAA games. More importantly, it comes with a mid-to-high end 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which will easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks without an issue, and you might even be able to get some editing done.

The screen is 17 inches big and runs an FHD+ resolution, which is perfectly fine for this price tag and size of the screen, while the 500nits of peak brightness means you can essentially use this anywhere there isn’t direct sunlight. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM also gives you a lot of leeway when having open apps and tabs on your computer, so it’s a great quality-of-life addition. As for storage, you get 512GB which should be more than enough for most folks, even when taking gaming into account since you’ll mostly be playing smaller casual and indie games.

Related

All in all, the Dell XPS 17 is a versatile thin, and light laptop that doesn’t require you to enter Apple’s ecosystem, and for the $1,699 price tag from Dell, it’s a lot cheaper too. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, then check out some of these other excellent laptop deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Alienware deals: Save on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Alienware has a reputation for making some of the most high-end and expensive gaming gear on the market, and it has a well-deserved reputation. That means a lot of folks have an interest in grabbing one of Alienware's devices, whether it's a laptop or a monitor, but they can be a bit out of reach for most folks. Luckily, there are always great gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals to go around, and we've collected some of our favorites from Alienware, including some excellent gaming monitor deals.

Best Alienware Gaming PC Deals

Read more
Best Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on laptops, monitors, desktop PCs
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

With the launch of Cyber Monday deals, we're excepting the laptop, computer, and monitor deals to keep flowing. One of our favorite brands is Dell, and we're happy to see that there are tons of discounts on Dell devices. We've pulled the best of the best below, from Dell's website as well as Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals and other big retailer offers. We're highlighting our three favorite deals, but there is a long list of worthy offers below that. Make sure you compare these offers with HP laptop Cyber Monday deals too.
Top 3 Dell Cyber Monday deals
Dell S2721QS 4K monitor -- $238, was $330

If you're looking for monitor deals to upgrade an outdated display, you should consider the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You'll be getting sharp details and vivid colors on its 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you'll also experience less stuttering and screen tearing with AMD's FreeSync technology. Your neck and eyes will stay comfortable with the help of the monitor's height-adjustable stand and Dell's ComfortView Plus that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

Read more
11 Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

For those who missed the chance to buy a new laptop with a steep price cut during Black Friday, don't worry because Cyber Monday deals are now live. Among all of the retailers, Best Buy has some impressive deals in particular. We've pulled the best laptops currently on sale in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals. Below you'll find our offers from our favorite brands, such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, and even Apple.

Our Favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday Laptop Deal
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook -- $149, was $319

Read more