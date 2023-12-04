If you want to buy a thin and light laptop but don’t want to go for something like the MacBook Air, which is both expensive and puts you into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is a great alternative. The XPS laptops are Dell’s answer to the need for thin laptops that aren’t from Apple, and, even better, there are a lot more configurations and sizes you can pick from. While this XPS 17 is bigger than a MacBook Air, there’s a great deal on it from Dell that brings it down to $1,699 from $2,199, which is a significant $500 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a thin and light laptop with a large screen.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

This configuration of the Dell XPS 17 has a lot of standout features, the most interesting of which is likely the inclusion of the RTX 4050 graphics card. While the XPS 17 is not really meant as a thin gaming laptop, the fact that it includes an entry-level GPU means you can certainly get a bit of gaming out of it, although don’t expect to be playing the latest AAA games. More importantly, it comes with a mid-to-high end 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which will easily handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks without an issue, and you might even be able to get some editing done.

The screen is 17 inches big and runs an FHD+ resolution, which is perfectly fine for this price tag and size of the screen, while the 500nits of peak brightness means you can essentially use this anywhere there isn’t direct sunlight. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM also gives you a lot of leeway when having open apps and tabs on your computer, so it’s a great quality-of-life addition. As for storage, you get 512GB which should be more than enough for most folks, even when taking gaming into account since you’ll mostly be playing smaller casual and indie games.

All in all, the Dell XPS 17 is a versatile thin, and light laptop that doesn’t require you to enter Apple’s ecosystem, and for the $1,699 price tag from Dell, it’s a lot cheaper too. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, then check out some of these other excellent laptop deals for alternatives.

