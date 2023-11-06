For many homes, a mesh Wi-Fi system is a better option than one of the many wireless router deals that are around. One of our very favorites — the eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system — is currently on sale at Best Buy. It usually costs $400 but it’s down to $240 right now making it an irresistible deal for anyone seeking to make their network more stable at home for less. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below or you can read on while we explain a little more about why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

A mesh Wi-Fi network means that you can spread your router signal to a much wider area so it’s perfect for large homes. It consists of a main router which bounces the signal to satellite units called nodes across your home. You place each strategically to cover the full area without suffering any dead spots in your home.

The eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems promising speeds up to a gigabit and coverage of up to 6,000 square feet. It supports over 75 devices so it’s easily going to support your whole home. Eero takes minutes to set up with its TrueMesh technology intelligently routing traffic to reduced drop-offs. The eero app guides you through setup each step of the way, recommending where the best place is to put the next node so that you can get the optimal arrangement to suit your home. This pack comes with three units in all which is why its coverage is so good.

The eero Pro 6 also connects compatible devices on your network with Alexa thanks to it having a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. That means there’s no need to buy additional smart home hubs — the eero Pro 6 is all ready to go for you. It’s all a truly effortless way of ensuring you get the full internet connection you’re paying for throughout the house, along with benefiting from a secure and useful home network.

The eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system normally costs $400 but right now, you can buy it for $240 as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals https://www.digitaltrends.com/dtdeals/black-friday-deals/. Sure to be a hit, check it out now if you’re keen to make your home network work better for you.

