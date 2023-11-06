 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi router system is $160 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
eero

For many homes, a mesh Wi-Fi system is a better option than one of the many wireless router deals that are around. One of our very favorites — the eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system — is currently on sale at Best Buy. It usually costs $400 but it’s down to $240 right now making it an irresistible deal for anyone seeking to make their network more stable at home for less. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below or you can read on while we explain a little more about why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

A mesh Wi-Fi network means that you can spread your router signal to a much wider area so it’s perfect for large homes. It consists of a main router which bounces the signal to satellite units called nodes across your home. You place each strategically to cover the full area without suffering any dead spots in your home.

The eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems promising speeds up to a gigabit and coverage of up to 6,000 square feet. It supports over 75 devices so it’s easily going to support your whole home. Eero takes minutes to set up with its TrueMesh technology intelligently routing traffic to reduced drop-offs. The eero app guides you through setup each step of the way, recommending where the best place is to put the next node so that you can get the optimal arrangement to suit your home. This pack comes with three units in all which is why its coverage is so good.

Related

The eero Pro 6 also connects compatible devices on your network with Alexa thanks to it having a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. That means there’s no need to buy additional smart home hubs — the eero Pro 6 is all ready to go for you. It’s all a truly effortless way of ensuring you get the full internet connection you’re paying for throughout the house, along with benefiting from a secure and useful home network.

The eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system normally costs $400 but right now, you can buy it for $240 as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals https://www.digitaltrends.com/dtdeals/black-friday-deals/. Sure to be a hit, check it out now if you’re keen to make your home network work better for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best October Prime Day router deals available right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Router Deals

A high-quality wireless router is a necessity these days to make sure that all of your devices remain connected to the internet at all times. If you're still using a basic router, it's the perfect time for an upgrade because of the Prime Day router deals that have appeared online. They're not just from Amazon, which brought back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the shopping frenzy. You're going to have to complete your purchase while stocks last though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite offers.
Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 pack) -- $110, was $269

If you want whole-home coverage of your Wi-Fi network with a hassle-free setup, you should go for the Google Nest Wi-Fi. You only need to plug them in, and with the help of the Google Home app, they'll be up and running in no time. The app will also let you manage the devices in your network, including pausing the connection to children's devices to limit their screen time. The Google Nest Wi-Fi provides up to 5,400 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage, and can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Read more
The best October Prime Day 17-inch laptop deals right now
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

You should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals if you like a large screen on your laptop, and you wouldn't want to miss the discounts that are available with the return of Prime Day deals tomorrow. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also pushed its rival retailers to roll out their own Prime Day laptop deals, so we're pretty sure that there's something for everyone. However, if you need help deciding on which 17-inch laptop to buy, you should take a look at our favorite offers that we've rounded up below, but choose quickly because some of these bargains may expire soon.
Asus CX1700CK Chromebook -- $269, was $299

Shoppers go for Chromebooks for a more affordable alternative to Windows-based laptops, but if you still want a large display, then go for the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. It's equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, but its thickness is just 0.78 of an inch to maintain portability. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, but the device still runs smoothly because Chrome OS focuses on web-based apps instead of installed software. It only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can save your files on Google Drive.

Read more
The best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

If you're looking to grab a gaming laptop, this Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time, especially since Prime Day has traditionally been a great time to pick up new electronics. In fact, we're seeing a lot of great gaming laptop deals across the board, whether you want something budget-friendly or you want a beast of a gaming laptop that can run anything. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Prime Day deals on laptops across several retailers, so you don't have to do all the dirty work. So be sure to check out the deals below and come back regularly as we update this list with better deals.
MSI Bravo 15 with RX6500M -- $700, was $900

If you're looking for a great entry-level gaming laptop, then this MSI Bravo 15 is a great choice. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD RX6500M, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3050 and will handle most modern games fine at lower graphical settings. It also comes with a Ryzen 7-5800H, which is a high-end process that should be able to handle more processor-hungry games, like simulation or strategy games. There's also a big positive with going all-AMD since its GPUs and CPUs are generally more power efficient than their Nvidia and Intel counterparts, so you get a bit better battery performance.

Read more