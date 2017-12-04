Watch what you want on premium Chromebooks with Google’s free Netflix deal

Google is now offering six months of free-Netflix subscription for anyone buying a premium Chromebook before the end of the year. Compatible with the Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Plus, and Chromebook Pro, the deal gives you full access to the streaming service for up to two simultaneous devices.

What started as an affordable alternative to Windows-powered laptops, Google’s Chromebooks have now expanded into a varied range of hardware options. Although most remain portable and relatively low-cost, there are much more expensive alternatives as well. Google’s Pixelbook, for example, comes in at a weighty $1,000 for the base version, but it has the hardware to match, so when choosing which Chromebook to opt for, there are a lot of options out there.

Perhaps to try and ease you into spending so much on a machine without access to Windows applications, Google has a number of attractive tie-in offers for anyone buying Chromebooks. Existing offerings give you free access to Google Play Music, Google Drive, and a voucher for $20 to the Google Play Store with certain Chromebook purchases. Now it’s sweetening the offer even more with the Netflix deal.

The Google Pixelbook is a top-of-the-line Chromebook and it has a hefty price tag to match, but this Netflix offer helps cut into that a little bit at least. It’s giving you access to the $11-a-month plan, so the six-month deal can save you around $66. In comparison, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is a little more affordable, so the savings will go that much further.

In fact, the Chromebook Plus and Pro are the only two Chromebooks compatible with the $20 Google Play Store offer that’s also running, so you can get yourself the most savings (with Google offers at least) by buying one of those.

Whatever you’re most interested in though, if you buy one you have until December 31 to redeem the offer via Google’s promotional website. You’ll then be given a code which can be redeemed via Netflix itself.

If special offers, deals, and promotions don’t interest you, though, and you just want to get your hands on the best Chromebook (or laptop) for you, check out some of our guides. We’ll talk you through all of the most important features to find a notebook that’s perfect for what you want to do.