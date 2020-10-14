  1. Home Theater

Netflix ends free one-month trial, but there’s still a way to watch free stuff

By

Netflix has ended its offer of a free trial of its service for customers in the U.S.

The free trial gave people 30 days’ access to the company’s huge library of streaming video content, but for reasons we’re yet to establish, Netflix has decided to do away with the offer.

On a support page on its website with the title “Netflix free trial,” a message now reads: “Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

Curiously, the information makes no reference to Netflix’s recently launched promotion that lets you watch a small selection of its online content for free, without having to sign up or register. The offerings currently include a number of movies, as well as the first episode of popular shows such as Stranger Things. The content can be viewed on computer or Android browser, though not via its mobile apps or a browser on an iPhone.

Free content is great, but it doesn’t give potential subscribers any idea of the amount and kind of content that Netflix has to offer. In that case, if you’re keen to take the service for a spin to find out more, you can try it for one month at a cost of $8.99. If you’re not happy with it, you can simply cancel at the end of the month without any penalty payment.

Netflix may have ditched its free trial, but similar services are continuing to offer one. Hulu, for example, offers a month of free viewing, while a monthlong trial subscription with Amazon Prime gives you access to its library of movies and TV shows. Apple TV+ currently offers a free 7-day trial (you get a year for free if you buy an Apple product), while Showtime offers 30 days for free, and Quibi 14 days.

Disney+ offered a free 7-day trial in its early days, but hit as since ended the offer.

